Fulton schools focus on safety, discipline issues

ATLANTA — New rules for the new school year are in place as the Fulton County School System navigates a return to the first typical school year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020.

At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education, district leaders seemed intent on moving away from the accommodations and leniency in place during the pandemic disruption.

The focus moving forward is centered on academic accountability and student behavior with new guidelines and protocols in place.

“We’ve had a very positive opening of schools,” Superintendent Mike Looney told board members. “I appreciate the good conduct of students and their parents and caregivers [because] it takes all of us working together to make sure schools work effectively.”

Students are expected to return to classrooms for face-to-face instruction, with masking optional. Virtual instruction is still available for students, but primarily through enrollment in the Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence (FAVE).

Across all campuses, new policies are in place to address a surge in discipline issues which emerged during the pandemic.

“This year’s student conduct code has new behaviors considered unacceptable and upgraded consequences [for violations],” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer for Fulton Schools.

These “unacceptable” behaviors include battery, bullying and forceful abduction which move to the top tier of infractions and may result in expulsion from the school district. Teasing or taunting, which were formerly in the lowest tier, will move to tier two.

Last school year, there were more than 31,300 discipline issues reported across the district’s 108 schools, according to information obtained through the Open Records Act. The majority involved incidents such as fighting, incivility and attendance. However, just over 200 incidents involved weapons, including 26 guns and a rifle brought onto school property.

Nearly 60 students were expelled from Fulton Schools in just the first two months of the last school year.

This year Fulton Schools will continue to make significant investments into school safety and security prompted by an uptick in school-based shootings nationally.

Over the past decade, more than $35 million in education sales tax receipts have funded safety programs across the district. This month all schools will share in an additional $3 million allocated for school safety.

During the August board meeting, Looney spoke directly to students to advise them of the district’s commitment to their wellbeing.

“Making sure you're safe at school…is the most important thing we do,” Looney said. “But rest assured, students, if you bring a gun to school, whether you intend to use it or not, we are absolutely committed to making sure you are criminally charged and provided the opportunity to seek education elsewhere.”

Clampdown on cellphones

Beginning this year, students will have new rules for cellphones and other communication devices.

Students in grades kindergarten through 5 cannot have access to a “personal communication device” during the school day. Students in grades 6 through 12 can only have their devices out in class at the direction of their teacher.

Jones said the new policy is intended to teach students how to appropriately use their device during school.

“This effort is not about students having a device,” Jones said. “This is to prevent students from being distracted during instruction.”

The new policy was widely debated on social media. While one camp of parents lauded the district’s decision to ban devices, others said they simply would not comply.

Several comments on the district’s social media platforms noted the rise in school violence is even more reason to have access to a phone.

“You better believe [my kids] will be allowed to get their phone and call me in an emergency,” one parent wrote.

Students will also be prohibited from recording or distributing recordings or pictures of other students without permission. This may be in response to national social media campaigns, such as TikTok challenges, which have caused disruptions and damage to school facilities over the past few years.

Grades and attendance

A new grading and reporting policy is now in effect that tightens up the academic flexibility students enjoyed during the pandemic.

Recent reports have shown many students fell behind academically during the pandemic and are struggling to recover lost ground.

Major changes this year include deductions for late work and missing assignments, and a standardized grading category to help students get back on track. Additionally, Jones pointed to 14 consistent district-wide grading policies in place this year to ensure all schools and teachers are following identical grading protocols.

But in the end, the primary factor of success is the student’s presence in class.

“Student absences, whether excused or unexcused, impacts a child's ability to succeed in school,” Jones said. “Our partners in this effort are our parents.”