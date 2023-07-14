Fulton schools capital plan shifts spending to repairs, replacements

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools will move away from adding new school buildings over the next five years as part of a capital plan aimed at “protecting the investment” in its existing 108 education facilities.

In June, the School Board approved a $2.1 billion budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with $612 million targeted for capital projects. Typically, the capital fund goes towards major construction projects — including the cost to build new schools.

In the upcoming year, though, Fulton Schools Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof said the district is headed away from adding schools due to declining enrollment across the county. Instead, the capital plan focuses on renovations, replacements and “behind-the-scenes” construction.

“Overall, in general the district is shrinking, not at a rapid pace,” Maloof said. “We don’t have the need as we have had the past 20 years to continue building new schools.”

Fulton County Schools enrollment is expected to decline over the next 10 years, despite some pockets where Maloof said enrollment is “exploding.”

Because the district already has 108 schools, Maloof said the county is focused on “protecting the investment” it has in existing buildings.

The capital project construction is largely funded by the Education Special Local Option Sales Tax, which generates over $180 million annually. While the tax has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, Maloof said it isn’t enough to cover all the school district’s needs.

“Although we do bring a lot in, we have to prioritize,” Maloof said.

Priorities are determined through a facility assessment at every school. It considers age, future plans and the condition of each structure and its “critical systems” like air conditioning and electricity.

The top priorities are then slotted into the five-year capital projects plan, scheduled in steps through 2027. Several North Fulton County schools are slated for major renovations.

In Alpharetta, Manning Oaks Elementary and Summit Hill Elementary are in the process of major renovations with an expected completion date in 2024.

Johns Creek will also see major renovations through August 2025 at Abbots Hill and Ocee elementary schools.

Other schools in Roswell, Milton, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs are set for roof replacements and freezer system replacements.

A few schools are set for full replacements and reconfiguration. The county has been exploring reconfiguring Holcomb Bridge Middle School and Haynes Bridge Middle School in Alpharetta into kindergarten through 8th grade schools. The replacement and reconfiguration projects do not have a set date.

In Sandy Springs, the county plans to replace North Springs High School by the end of 2027.

The district will replace 13 turf fields with artificial turf throughout 2024 and 2025.

“This will allow that sort of 24/7 feel, and you don’t have to wait for grass to grow back before you can get back out on the field,” Maloof said.

Alpharetta High School and Milton High School are scheduled to have their fields fully replaced by December 2024.

Cambridge High School in Milton will have its competition and practice fields replaced by March 2025, as well as its track. Roswell’s Centennial High School and Roswell High School will have their practice fields replaced in 2025, as will Johns Creek High School and Chattahoochee High School.

The county is also investing in district-wide improvements to its infrastructure.

“Overall, the infrastructure is focused on better technology,” Maloof said. “The other piece is going to be around efficiencies with our mechanical systems.”

The operations officer said the school district hopes to be “good stewards” of taxpayer moneys with the focus on “protecting investment.”