Fulton schools budget discussed at community meeting

MILTON, Ga. — Fulton County District 2 School Board member Lillie Pozatek held a community meeting on April 18 where educators and community members gathered at Hopewell Middle School in Milton to hear details on the school district’s proposed 2023-2024 budget.

Pozatek, who represents areas of Alpharetta and Milton said the meeting was also an opportunity to get feedback from her district on the proposed 2023-24 budget, rounding out at about $1.1 billion.

“I know this is a team effort, I am here to represent you,” Pozatek said.

Fulton County Schools Chief Financial Officer Marvin Dereef presented the budget, which is scheduled to be adopted on June 6. The budget has been discussed at previous school board meetings, and it calls for employees to receive a 7 percent salary increase for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dereef said the compensation increase is the highlight to the budget, because “we’re in a competitive market” with neighboring school districts in DeKalb and Cobb County.

“We have 10 school districts that border us, that’s our competition,” Dereef said.

The financial officer said the budget has seen some other financial boosts for the upcoming year.

“Another element to this year that’s different than the past is planning for a transition of federal funds,” Dereef said.

The funds, largely used to help the schools with COVID-19 impacts, total about $200 million. Those come alongside an increase in the area’s tax digest, estimated at around 4.5 percent.

Dereef said it’s not “just a plan with dollar signs,” and that the budget is also about showing support to students, schools and employees. It’s a message that was echoed at previous school board meetings.

Part of that support comes in the form of a 7.1 percent salary increase for the 2024 year. Dereef said the School Board ideally would have wanted employees to receive the raise permanently but knew it would not be feasible in the long term.

As a compromise, the school board decided on a permanent 5.1 percent salary increase, with a 2 percent payout in the coming school year.

“We want to ensure that we create the best environment for students and our employees, and that's reflected in his budget,” Dereef said.

Board members and employees expressed some concerns over the maintenance budget, which an attendee of the community meeting took issue with.

“I’m not sure the capital planning improvements are keeping up with some of the maintenance we’re seeing,” the speaker said.

Dereef responded that part of the challenge with maintenance funding is planning and procurement, but School Board members have asked for an increase in the maintenance budget previously.

After Dereef’s presentation, Pozatek took over the meeting to announce some Fulton County Schools developments, including the purchase of 55 propane-powered school buses.

Pozatek stressed that the community should reach out with questions and feedback.

“I don't want you to think twice just shoot me an email, hopefully before the (School Board) meeting,” Pozatek said. “I can find time for conversation or maybe even ask my fellow board members for some clarification.”