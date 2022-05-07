Fulton Schools boosts pay as employee pool declines

ATLANTA — Teachers in the Fulton County School System will be among the highest paid in the region next year under the proposed $1.1 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year starting July 1. The budget also includes a slight decrease in the millage rate for property owners.
Included in the FY23 budget is a 3 percent salary increase for all district staff, a mid-year step increase for eligible employees, bonuses and other financial incentives. The pay increases will add nearly $53 million to this year’s salary schedules.
“We are in a competitive market, and we're constantly trying to make sure that our frontline positions are staffed with qualified personnel…and that comes at a price,” said Marvin Dereef, chief financial officer for Fulton Schools.
Despite the salary hikes, the FY23 reflects about a 1 percent drop from the current FY22 budget as the district enrollment declines.
In addition to the 3 percent raise from the district, teachers next year will receive a $2,000 raise from the state. This will complete Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign pledge to increase teacher salaries by $5,000 during his term in office.
Georgia sets the state salary for teachers, however most districts, including Fulton Schools, pay well above that rate using local tax revenues to attract top talent.
While Fulton Schools has historically aimed at being among the top three highest-paying districts in the Metro Atlanta region, the growing demand for teachers and school staff forced a pause in that strategy.
The proposed salary increases will put the district’s newest teachers and those with the most years of experience at the top of the pay scale among Metro Atlanta school districts.
“I think overall we are in a very competitive place in the market when it comes to getting quality teachers,” said Ron Wade, chief talent officer for Human Resources. “There might be some areas to work on…but at most [steps] we are very competitive.”
For FY23, first-year teachers with a bachelor's degree will earn approximately $52,316. Salaries will be in line with several other districts in years two through 16, before rising to the top of the metro pay scale – above $80,000 – after two decades of teaching.
School Board member Katie Reeves said the problem is there are so many districts chasing too few available teachers. She noted Fulton Schools will end the school year with 200 vacancies, which usually never happens.
Wade said he thinks the district has shown its appreciation to employees through its actions to address compensation.
“This has been an exceptional year in terms of our investment in our people,” Wade said. “Not only are we giving our staff a pay increase, but we are the only school system that made the statement that we believe in a living wage.”
He noted wages for all hourly workers, which include bus drivers, nutrition workers and custodial staff, will start at $16 an hour.
The Fulton School Board is set to vote on the FY23 budget at its June 7 meeting.
Local dollars pay most of budget
Funding the district’s budget relies heavily on local tax dollars which account for 62 percent of general fund revenue. The state provides 33 percent, and federal dollars make up the remaining 5 percent.
Dereef noted there is little flex in the Fulton Schools budget, considering staff salaries, benefits, pupil services and instructional programs comprise nearly 85 percent of the $1.1 billion budget for FY23.
Although the state has increased funding for public schools over the past few years, Fulton County Schools is receiving less state money as enrollment declines.
Of the $53 million in enhanced salaries for FY23, all but $15 million – the cost of the state’s $2,000 teacher raise – will be funded by local tax revenue.
State funding for schools is based on the Quality Based Education formula which calculates what each district receives based on enrollment, staffing, programs and other factors. But the state expects counties to help support their local districts.Fulton School officials point to the “local fair share” system which takes a big bite out of the state funds the district earns.
From the total QBE earned, the state deducts the “local fair share” which is the equivalent of five mils of local property tax revenue.
In Fulton County, with its high property values, nearly $40 million is raised for every mil assessed. This means nearly $200 million in state funding earned by Fulton Schools is withheld and must be funded with local revenue.
The current millage rate for the Fulton County School System is 17.796 and is proposed to drop to 17.49 in FY23. This will save a homeowner about $60 on property assessed at $200,000 (40 percent of the appraised value) – as long as the property has not increased in value.
In Fulton County, as long as a homeowner remains in their home, assessments can only rise 3 percent each year.
“Fulton County Schools has the lowest millage rate for [property owners] of any of the Metro Atlanta districts,” said School Board Member Gail Dean. “And we continue to do that even in very uncertain times, and I hope to see that continue.”