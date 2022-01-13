Fulton County takes measures to keep athletic seasons running smoothly

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is limiting out-of-season sports and workouts to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
Athletic Director Steven Craft said Jan. 7 the effort will allow staff to focus on the in-season sports before others start. The district is also using athlete screening and crowd capacity standards to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Starting Jan. 3, tennis, gymnastics and soccer were added to the in-season winter sports of basketball, swim, cheerleading and wrestling. Track was also added Jan. 10 as well as basketball and lacrosse Jan. 17.
Craft said that as with all mitigation strategies, the goal is to limit interruptions during the athletic season.
“Our consistent approach has all allowed our student-athletes to have safe and productive athletic seasons throughout the pandemic,” Craft said.
— Chamian Cruz
