Fulton County students receive National Merit Scholarships

ATLANTA — Eleven Fulton County Schools students were among the 2,600 recent graduates from across the country named 2022 National Merit Scholarship winners.
These top students will receive annual scholarships of up to $2,000 a year from their selected college or university as they complete their undergraduate studies.
Scholarship winners from area high schools include:
- Alpharetta - Samuel A. Risner
- Cambridge - Zachary W. Rose
- Chattahoochee - Shruti Nemala, Nicole J. Jhun, Rahul Peddu, Erin Suh
- Milton - Luke C. Ortwein. Andrew A. Vlasenko
- Northview - Shana Lee, Raul S. Sankhe, Srikent Siruvella
The students were first selected as semi-finalists after being among the top scoring students on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) which they took as juniors. About 3.5 million high school students take the PSAT, and fewer than 1 percent are selected National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists.
Semi-finalists then advanced to finalist consideration, where information on their academic record, extracurricular activities, awards, leadership positions and SAT or ACT scores were reviewed before being selected as winners.
— Candy Waylock