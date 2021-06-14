FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The list of 2021 Georgia Scholars announced by the Georgia Department of Education included 12 graduating seniors from the Fulton County School System and nine from area private schools among the list of 323 students selected from across the state.
The department’s Excellence Recognition Office manages the Georgia Scholar program and includes all public school systems and private schools.
Students are selected based on the academic achievement in high-level courses, participation in in interscholastic events at their schools and involvement in their communities.
Students from Fulton County public high schools include:
Alpharetta High: Manu John, Kiran Kashyap, and Advik Venkatesan
Cambridge High: Rachel Mason, Anvika Menon, and Zainab Shaik
Milton High: Priya Soneji
Riverwood International Charter School: Madeline Chen and Jonah Glenn
Roswell High: Julia Haley
Students from area private high schools include:
Fulton Science Academy: Dongjoon Jeong and Sydney Jones
Mt. Pisgah Christian Upper School: Jenna Culpepper, William Gansereit, Valentina Gauld, Samara Samad, Rustin Spence and Mia Shaw
State School Superintendent Richard Woods said the accomplishments of this year’s scholars is even more impressive this year because of the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year,” Woods said. “Then they persevered through a school year that was unlike any we have ever seen before and [still] excelled.”
