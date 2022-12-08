Fulton County Schools welcome new board members

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Fulton County School Board swore in three new members during a work session Dec. 6. The newcomers will take office in January 2023.

Michelle Morancie, Kristin McCabe and Lillie Pozatek won their district seats in May 2022, after the current board members decided to retire. The seats are non-partisan.

The Fulton County School Board also appointed Katie Gregory to fill the District 3 seat, covering parts of Sandy Springs, College Park, East Point and Hapeville. She was appointed to fill the term of Gail Dean.

Gregory will be sworn in at the Dec. 14 School Board meeting at the South Learning Center in Union City.

Pozatek is a Milton resident and former teacher. She won the District 2 seat, which represents areas in Alpharetta and Milton. Pozatek has a Bachelor of Science in exceptional education and has been active as a parent in Fulton County Schools for 12 years.

Pozatek’s platform focused on funding and support for teachers, engaging parents and “putting children first.”

McCabe will represent District 5, which covers parts of Johns Creek and Alpharetta. McCabe has lived in Johns Creek for the past 18 years and has been involved in Fulton County Schools for 15 years.

McCabe has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida. Her husband, Dan, is a charter member of the Johns Creek City Council. McCabe aims to lower the tax rate for the school system and supports the creation of a charter district.

Morancie, a Sandy Springs resident, won the District 7 seat covering Sandy Springs and parts of Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Roswell. Morancie has worked in public schools as a licensed school psychologist for over 30 years.

Morancie ran on a platform of improving mental health services for children during the school day and equalizing the quality of education in the country.

The newcomers mark a major change for the school board.

All three retiring members represent combined service of more than five decades.

Katie Reeves, the current District 2 board representative, has held the position since 1999. Linda McCain has represented District 5 since 2011. Julia Bernath, School Board president and District 7 representative, has held the position since 2000.

“The board was very consistent with about five members for almost 20 years,” Fulton County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brian Noyes said. “That created a great deal of consistency and a wealth of knowledge.”

Noyes said the schools will miss the insight and experience the veteran members had, but they’re looking forward to the future.

“It’s an exciting time, because we have four members bringing new insight and experience,” Noyes said.

McCabe and Pozatek have already interacted with the school system as parents, an experience Noyes finds beneficial to their work. As for Morancie, she’s had experience working in public schools for decades.

“The positives and strengths of our board is that connection on a personal level,” Noyes said.

Because the board members won’t take office until January, Noyes said it’s an opportunity for residents to learn the priorities of each member.

“(Residents) should be engaging, listening and talking to board members,” Noyes said.