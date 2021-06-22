Fulton County Schools to put SPLOST vote on November ballot

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fulton County voters will be asked to approve the extension of the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education to fund needed improvements and upgrades to schools and buildings through 2027.

The revenue from the penny added to all sales transactions in the county will be shared with Atlanta City Schools based on enrollment. The estimated revenue for Fulton County Schools is expected to be $1.2 billion over the five-year cycle.

If approved by voters during the Nov. 2 election, it will be the fifth renewal of the education SPLOST since first being passed in 1997. The current SPLOST “sunsets” on June 30, 2022.

SPLOST 6, if approved, will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

In May, the Fulton County School Board approved the Capital Plan 2027 which provides the five-year blueprint for new school construction, renovations, technology enhancements and security upgrades. The complete list of projects can be viewed on the district’s website.

It is based on a facility assessment completed over the past two years by the school district to evaluate all current needs across the system. Evaluators looked at everything outside and inside the schools, from the buildings to buses to “behind the scenes” functions like air conditioning and roofs that keep the buildings safe and operational, explained Noel Maloof, chief operations officer.

“This project list is inclusive of every grade level, elementary, middle and high,” he said. “It spans the entire district.”

The bulk of the $1.2 billion Capital Plan 2027 is focused on bringing all schools up to acceptable standards. The facility assessment shows about 29 of the district’s 100 schools are in “very poor to fair” condition.

Roughly $648 million of the overall Capital Plan budget is targeted to the facility master plan to address deficiencies. Left undone, the deficiency could grow to $1.4 billion in necessary investments within a decade.

“Based on our current deficiencies the district has a current need of nearly $400 million,” Maloof said. “Over time, this need will grow.”

In the North Fulton region, the plan includes major overhauls to Holcomb Bridge and Haynes Bridge middle schools. These include either replacement or reconfigurations of these older schools, along with funding for schools to potentially convert to K-8 academies.

SPLOST revenues will be targeted as the funding source for the long list of projects identified in the Capital Plan 2027. If voters reject the one-cent sales tax the district must find alternate sources of revenue, including a possible millage increase, said Maloof.

Only items contained in the Capital Plan 2027, and presented to voters, can be funded through SPLOST proceeds, according to state law. This prevents school districts from redirecting SPLOST funds once approved.

School Board President Julia Bernath noted the one-cent sales tax for education is funded by everyone who spends money in the county, not just the residents.

“The value [of SPLOST] means the burden of keeping up the school district does not fall solely on homeowners,” Bernath said. “Anyone who chooses to shop in Fulton County is supporting our schools.

Since first approved by Fulton County voters in in 1997, SPLOST has raised nearly $2.5 billion for the Fulton County School System. The one-cent sale tax has allowed the system to fund capital programs without borrowing money.

In January, the Fulton County School System paid off its last remaining bond, which was issued in 1998 to fund school construction.

In the North Fulton region, 20 schools have been built, or replaced, with SPLOST funding since 1997.