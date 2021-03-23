Fulton County Schools launches ‘Project Vaccinate 2021’

ATLANTA — Schools across the Fulton School System converted to remote learning this week to allow teachers and staff the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
District officials have dubbed the plan “Project Vaccinate 2021” to encourage as many staff members as possible to get the vaccine.
Elementary schools switched to remote learning March 22-24, while middle schools will transition to virtual March 24 and 25. High schools will be in remote learning March 25 and 26.
“During the span of these two weeks, school-based personnel will rotate through the vaccination days by level and zone,” said Ron Wade, chief talent officer with Fulton County Schools. “Given the complexities of coordinating an event of this scale…our instructional delivery will be impacted.”
He said Fulton Schools held vaccination clinics in January to vaccinate employees over 65 years of age in the first phase of the state vaccine rollout. About 500 staff members were vaccinated at that time.
“The first clinic validated the playbook developed by district staff in partnership with [our public health partners],” Wade said. “This can now be scaled up to provide the vaccine to our remaining 11,000-plus employees who want it.”
Fulton County Schools will again partner with the Fulton County Board of Health for the second round of vaccinations for staff this week. The event is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
A second clinic for staff to get the second dose will be held the week April 12-16. The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Gov. Brian Kemp opened the second phase of eligible vaccinations in early March allowing teacher and school staff access to the vaccine. Those over 55 or with medical issues were allowed access beginning March 15.
A survey last month by Fulton County Schools showed about 60 percent of employees planned to get the vaccination. That is significantly higher than a state survey which indicated fewer than half of the state’s school employees would get the vaccine.
Wade said vaccinations will not be mandatory but highly encouraged as the district continues to respond to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Impact on staffing, primarily among those who must be quarantined for exposure, is especially challenging.
“We have about 1,200 employees who indicated they were unsure about the vaccine,” Wade said. “So, we have a number of information sessions that we'll be launching as we ramp up [Project Vaccination 2021].”
Information is provided on the district’s website to answer questions and address concerns, and the district has brought in subject matter experts and social media influencers to help in the campaign.
Wade is also encouraged by the falling numbers of COVID-19 cases across Fulton County over the past several weeks.
“The headline is that [COVID cases] are trending down, and that's great news,” Wade said. “Hopefully with this trend and the emergence of the vaccine there is light at the end of this tunnel.”
