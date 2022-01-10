Fulton County Schools faces staffing shortage as students return to classrooms

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools resumed in-person learning Jan. 10 after a spike in COVID-19 cases forced the district to start the new school year online.
Now, the district is dealing with a staffing shortage. It announced Jan. 7 hundreds of employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results following the holidays. The district is expected to announce additional steps it is taking to support them and their families in the coming days.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of the district,” the district said. “We appreciate each one and their dedication to your students and our community.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,062 COVID-19 cases in Fulton County Jan. 5, down from 2,550 the week before. It also reported a 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases of 2,035 cases, up from 1,787.
Health officials predict the peak of the current surge will happen soon.
