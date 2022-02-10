Fulton County Schools decreases COVID-19 mitigation efforts

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In a statement released Feb. 4, Fulton County Schools announced a decrease in COVID-19 mitigation protocols.
The district cited the decrease in county-wide cases of the virus as the reason for lifting restrictions.
Friday’s statement only provides two items for schools to follow for the week of Feb.7-11: visitors at schools remain limited, but non-essential gatherings of staff and students are permitted.
Almost all measures for limiting the virus’ spread have now been lifted and masks remain optional in all Fulton County Schools buildings.
Last month, the district faced a staffing shortage as the omicron variant of COVID-19 surged but reported Friday that face-to-face instruction remains a priority as long as staff is available.
— Sydney Dangremond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.