Fulton County Schools clamps down on student behavior

ATLANTA — Students will return to school in August with new expectations for behavior to stem a rising number of discipline issues reported on buses, in classrooms and on school grounds over the past few years.

Parents are being advised to carefully review the new rules for behavior, and the increasing penalties for violations, contained in the 73-page Code of Conduct for the 2022-23 school year. Fulton County Schools is requiring a parent signature showing they read and understand the handbook.

“Every year we gather information from a lot of different sources, but this year we took extra effort to gather information from [many groups],” said Chris Matthews, assistant superintendent for student services.

He said the 2022-23 Code of Conduct includes four new rules for students and was developed with input from school administrators, teachers and parents, as well as the Information Technology and Transportation departments and behavioral specialists.

Violations of rules are considered from low (tier 1) to high (tier 4) infractions, with penalties increasing based on the tier.

During a meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education in May, Matthews said the new rules cover the use of personal communication devices during the school day, recording and distributing inappropriate materials, and interfering with the operation of a bus while it is in motion.

“We're working our way through a pandemic, and it's never been more important for our kids to be actively engaged in instruction,” Matthews said. “We know that some students have learning gaps so we need to [focus on] that.”

Along with four new rules, the district will intensify the consequences for specific actions, including battery, bullying and forceful abduction. These events will move into the top tier of infractions and may result in expulsion from the school system. Teasing or taunting, which were formerly in the lowest tier, will move to tier two.

“We tried to take a very ‘parent and student lens’ this year,” Matthews said about the revisions. “We want students to know what our expectations are of them, and we want parents to understand that as well.”

Devices in classrooms

The rising use of technology in education and the best use devices in the classroom meant re-examining the guardrails surrounding their use.

Matthews noted guidelines are needed at all grade levels, but especially in the younger grades where there are more kids with devices. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 50 percent of children have a cellphone by the age 11.

“Given some of the feedback we've gotten from our teachers and our principals in our schools, these devices have been very big distractions for our students during the day,” Matthews said.

While students can have a personal communication device, such as a cell phone, tablet or smart watch, they can't have them out during the entire school day unless directed by their teacher. In grades six to 12, personal devices cannot be used during instructional time.

Matthews said he understands many parents provide their children with cellphones for safety reasons, but there must be a balance between schoolwork and offline “surfing.”

“We want to make sure our students have the highest level of engagement and attention to the instruction that that's being presented,” Matthews said.

The district is also increasing the penalties for “inappropriate recording and distribution using a personal communication device.” In the world of TikTok and live streams, the boundaries of privacy are becoming increasingly blurred.

“We already have a rule that speaks to this [topic], but there's a lot of confusion,” Matthews said. “It's contained in our technology offenses, but we decided to make this a separate rule offense.”

He said while there may be clearer understanding when it comes to recording dangerous or unlawful activities, but filming and posting other events can cause a host of problems.

“It breaches other students’ confidentiality, can cause more conflict in the school, and can destroy or disrupt the entire instructional process for the school,” Matthews said. “So we are going to make this a standalone rule and hold it at a tier three consequence level for violating the rule starting in August.”

Discipline for infractions mean the automatic confiscation of the device by the teacher, and potentially up to 10 days (or longer) of suspension.

The final new rule addresses a student interfering with a bus while it is in motion. Matthews noted bus rules have long been in place, but there is a need to carve out a new rule.

“We have had a few incidents while a bus was in motion, such as throwing a water bottle at a car out the window, that [created] some very dangerous situations,” Matthew said. “So we thought it warranted some very explicit standalone language.”

Changes to Fulton County Schools Code of Conduct New Rules Prohibits use of personal communication devices (PCD) during school day (grades K-5)/during instructional time (grades 6-12)

Inappropriate recording and distribution using personal communication devices

Bus interference while in motion Increased Tier Consequences Battery student/other with serious injury – Increases to tier 4

Bullying/cyberbullying – Increases to tier 4

Forcefully abduct, transport, detain a person – Increases to tier 4

Teasing/taunting – Increases to tier 2

Violations on a moving bus are now a tier three infraction, potentially leading to loss of bus transportation privileges, placement of the student in an alternative school or expulsion from the school system.

Bullying is also being addressed in the new codes of conduct, primarily with “battery” now being a top level offense. Battery can mean physical injury, or when the victim reasonably believes they are in immediate, physical danger.

“What we might have thought of back when we were in school was teasing and taunting, “bullying” is a much more serious offense,” Matthews said. “It means communicating a significant threat to harm, coerce or intimidate someone…and that it will be carried out.”

The consequences for battery and bullying are now a tier 4 offense, up from tier 3, and could mean expulsion or assignment to an alternative school.

Also elevating to tier 4 in August is forcible abduction which Matthews described as holding someone against their will.