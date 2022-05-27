Fulton County schools balance celebration, tragedy at year end

ATLANTA — The school year ended in late May as students and families celebrated their achievements against the backdrop of a national tragedy.

During the same week Fulton County Schools seniors were participating in their first “normal” graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Uvalde, Texas, was mourning the loss of 19 elementary students and two teachers killed by a shooter who entered the school.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney urged the community to come together to support all students and staff.

“As we close the school year and head into summer with the complex emotions this tragedy will create, please remember to reach out to each other to provide support and care,” Looney said in a statement released after the May 24 event.

In social media posts and online forums, many parents questioned what plans Fulton County Schools had to mitigate and respond to similar emergencies in the district.

District officials assured parents emergency plans have been a focus of schools for years – not just severe weather drills, but active shooter and intruder protocols as well.

“It is difficult to comprehend all that happened [in Texas] and what may have stopped it from occurring…we may never know,” said Brian Noyes, chief communications officer for Fulton County Schools. “We do know, however, that school safety requires an engaged community that works together and puts our students first.”

A collaborative approach

In 2001, the Fulton County School System was the first in the state to have its school safety plan approved by the Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency (GEMA). The plan included threat-based scenarios spurred by the Columbine High School mass shooting in 1997.

Since 2003, every public school is required to have a preparedness drill each quarter under the guidance of GEMA. Active shooter or threat situations must be addressed in addition to routine severe weather emergency drills.

The Fulton County Schools Police Department was founded in 1989 and now has 80 sworn officers. It is among the largest school-based agencies in Georgia, and one of only a few school departments certified by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police with trained SWAT (special weapons and tactics) officers.

Fulton County Schools Police work in collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies including police departments in Alpharetta, Roswell, Johns Creek, Milton and Sandy Springs.

“There is not a day that goes by where we are not meeting with [outside] law enforcement, or reaching out to them in some way,” said Fulton County Schools Police Chief Mark Sulborksi during a community forum on school safety.

Local school police have multiple units and programs to help mitigate emergencies. These include Campus Crime Stoppers, Canine (K-9) sweeps, Cyber-Bullying Awareness, Bullying Awareness, Internet Safety Awareness, SAVTE (Stopping Acts of Violence Through Education), GREAT (Gang Resistance Education And Training) and DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education).

This spring, Superintendent Looney coordinated with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, city mayors and police chiefs to seek new ways to increase partnership and interagency cooperation.

“The [result of this collaboration] is a prosecutor specifically assigned to address issues that impact at-risk middle and high school students…as well as police departments increasing their communication with the school district,” Noyes said.

School leaders are all trained in emergency response with annual renewals on items such as safety protocols, lockdown procedures and police notifications.

“Every single school has a safety plan in place that has been reviewed.” Noyes said. “And the district regularly audits these plans in consultation with experts in the field at the regional and national level.

Funding safer schools

Long gone are the days when visitors could enter a school through an unlocked door and wander the hallways to drop off forgotten items or birthday cupcakes.

Today, every school entrance is locked and monitored, with visitors admitted into the school by staff. Video surveillance cameras watch and track everyone inside and outside of school buildings, and all school buses are under the watchful eye of cameras.

Local police departments also have access to school-based cameras and can quickly respond to assist school resource officers. New ways to monitor social media messaging have also been implemented.

“The [Texas] tragedy serves as a sad reminder why emergency preparedness is necessary,” Noyes said. “Our Board of Education, for some time, has been investing in security infrastructure and personnel to ensure the district has the resources available for school safety.”

Much of the funding for safety and security comes through the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for schools which has been approved by voters for each five-year cycle since 1997. Over the past 25 years, the SPLOST for education has raised $860 million for the Fulton County School System.

Initially, the tax proceeds were used primarily for building and infrastructure improvements. Over the past decade, nearly $35 million of SPLOST money, along with millions in direct budget allocations, have funded school safety initiatives.

This spring voters renewed the SPLOST through the year 2027, which will fund the following safety initiatives:

• Door keycard access controls for school staff

• Integration of door buzzer systems with new video surveillance systems

• Renewal/replacement IP cameras for existing video systems

• Updated equipment for campus police officers, including ballistic vests and communication radios

• Replacement of vehicles needed for emergency response

• Installation of safety and security window film