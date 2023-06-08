Fulton County Schools approves 2023 budget

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County School Board approved a $2.1 billion budget for the 2023-2024 school year at a June 6 meeting.

That’s about a 31 percent increase from the current year’s overall $1.6 billion budget.

The spending plan includes a 7.1 percent pay raise for all employees and goes into effect July 1.

The raise is split into a permanent 5.1 percent pay raise for all eligible employees which will cost the school district $42.5 million. The board also approved a one-time 2 percent pay bump to help increase employee retention. The payment, which will cost $14.8 million, only applies to staff who were employed in 2022-2023.

The budget is operating off a proposed millage rate of 17.24, but the countywide tax digest on property values won’t be available until later in the summer.

Fulton County Schools uses a modified approach to zero-based budgeting to cut unnecessary expenditures. With the zero-based budgeting approach, the district has a 95.5 percent spending rate. The county predicts that at the end of 2024 the ending fund balance will be about $358,704,353.

“This was a process that could have been extremely daunting, and you made it everything but,” Fulton County District 2 School Board member Lillie Pozatek said. “This was deep, it was a very long process, but I would say in a good way, it was exhaustive in preparation.”

The School Board also reviewed the district’s grading policy. Since 2019, district staff have worked on changes to grading standards, with adjustments for COVID-19 and a focus on engagement and implementation.

The grading policy went into effect in fall 2022. It standardized grading requirements across schools for things like giving out zeros, homework grades and communication. Under the new grading policy parents and guardians receive grade updates every 4.5 weeks.

In spring 2023, district staff evaluated the policy with a survey across 14 focus groups at specific schools. In total, they heard back from over 1,000 teachers and about 200 parents.

Ryan Moore, the district’s director of Strategy and Governance, broke down the results into three “broad thematic findings.” The first was engagement with so-called “stakeholders,” primarily referring to teachers, principals, students and parents.

The survey found that school leaders felt positively about communication, while parents and caregivers said the communication was “non-existent.” On the engagement front, teachers asked for more input in the grading policy.

“We had quotes from parents that said, ‘I didn’t even know there was a grading policy change,’ which speaks to the idea that we still have to work as a district to get deeper into our communities,” Moore said.

The second component was the use of resources. Some parents have asked for more sheets that explain the new grading policy, while teachers have asked for more tests that fit into the grade standards.

“That really speaks to the idea of merging academic curriculum with policy,” Moore said.

District staff said the schools struggle more with implementing the grading policy. About half of the surveyed principals said they felt grades accurately reflected student learning, but that number dropped for teachers and parents. Moore said some teachers just aren’t following the report.

Ultimately, Moore said the policy does make grading more consistent with learning, even if teachers and parents aren’t on board. The key goal is making sure all the “stakeholders” understand the grading policy and its goals.

“I think there’s definitely more to do in future years, but continuing to help people understand the why behind it,” Moore said.