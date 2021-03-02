FULTON COUNTY, GA — The disruption to education from the pandemic continues to leave its mark on student achievement, leaving some students months behind their peers.
Officials with the Fulton County School System said learning loss began almost immediately last March when schools closed and virtual learning began. By the end of the school year in May, some students were already months behind.
“COVID really threw unprecedented challenges to our schools,” said Ryan Moore, executive director of Governance and Strategy for the district. “And schools continue to be challenged.”
Moore noted the loss of learning does not necessarily mean students are moving backward, but that they are not moving forward to where they need to be academically.
The summer months were spent primarily on remediation and recovery efforts, which focused more on filling in the incompletes and less on filling the gaps, he said. With the start of the new school year in August, the focus was on setting up a blended approach to learning that included online and in-person instruction.
In comparing results from a January 2020 assessment and an August 2020 assessment, Ryan said there was a clear drop off in learning during that period.
Among the fourth through eighth grade students who made up the testing group, learning loss in reading ranged from a half month to 2.5 months, and nearly a month of loss in math.
“This data represents the learning impact from Jan 2020 to August 2020,” Moore said. “It is a measurement of [learning loss] during that first period of shutdown when we were in universal remote learning.”
During that time, he said, the district was in “quaran-teaching” mode, evaluating how many subjects should be taught, for how many minutes and how to minimize screen time.
A deeper look into the data also revealed distinct disparities in where the learning losses occurred. Most impacted were students at the poverty level and the district’s Hispanic/Latino students. Moore said the gap in learning loss between male and female students also widened as the students progressed from fourth to eighth grade.
“There was three times the learning loss among male students than females in reading and math in grades seven and eight,” Moore said.
He noted students receiving special education services did not see the learning loss that other groups experienced.
“They actually fared better than any other group,” Moore said. “So we are trying to uncover [how] remote learning worked well for some of our students with disabilities.”
Moving forward, Moore said the district will review the data from diagnostic assessments given in January to look at learning loss, or improvements made, in the first semester.
“The next big thing is trying to understand the difference between in-school and at-home test takers during this period,’ Moore said.
He said the loss in sustaining learning could be tied to the level of parental support at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.