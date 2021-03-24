Fulton County School System looks at more than $400 million in renovations

ATLANTA — An overall assessment of facilities within the Fulton School System shows most school buildings are in good shape, but it will require more than $400 million to keep them that way over the next five years.

Left undone, the $400 million price tag could balloon to nearly $1.4 billion by 2032, school officials say.

The school facilities report was presented to the Fulton County School Board this month and provides an overview of the capital needs for the district through 2027.

The district will ask voters next year to extend the Special Purpose Local Option Sale Tax for another five-year term to fund many of the projects identified in the report.

The one-cent SPLOST was first approved by voters in 1997, and has been renewed every five years since then. It has raised more than $2.5 billion for Fulton Schools to date.

“We’re not to the point where we’re prioritizing projects or even picking projects,” said Doug Carey, director of Capital Improvements for Fulton Schools. “This is just a report to share data, how we're doing and how we stack up, and where the work needs to be done.”

The facilities report was compiled by the district’s construction management firm, Parsons, in conjunction with MGT Consulting and was conducted from last spring and into the fall. It included a survey of 100 school buildings and other educational facilities comprising more than 15 million square feet of space.

The assessment included 59 elementary schools, 18 middle schools, 18 high schools and seven non-instructional facilities.

The report concluded that significant needs exist and are expected to grow, but the district’s facilities as a whole are in good shape with an overall score of 87.4 on a 100-point scale.

“This is a testament [that the district] has kept the facilities well maintained and the schools have been built, or renovated, in accordance with educational specifications,” said Simmie Raiford, vice president with MGT Consulting.

The average age of the district’s facilities is 28 years, and the median date of construction 1997. Raiford noted that date coincides with the first passage of SPLOST which provided the funding to build new schools or replace existing schools.

In North Fulton, 27 new schools have opened since 1997, more than half of the current schools in the region.

In addition to the structural adequacy, the report considered characteristics of the space within schools and if they provided an environment that supported learning.

The assessment rated if the appropriate size of the space compared to its use, whether the space was appropriately located based on the program needs, and whether the space had sufficient equipment and storage for materials.

Next steps for district officials will be to determine the priority list of projects to determine which ones will be included in the next 5-year capital plan. Those will be the projects presented to voters as part of the SPLOST plan for through the 2032 school year.

Carey told the Fulton County School Board the district has more needs than it has funding but will look to find the best methods to make the money stretch.

“We want to build in the right spots and renovate the right areas that will go the longest way to serve the most kids,” Carey said. “We're going to assess and prioritize which new construction projects make it to the list.”

He noted the next several months will include conversations with the community to gather their input as the capital plan for the next several years takes shape.