Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition.

Fulton County Schools entered into a landmark agreement with Auburn University last year that allows all public high school students access to free or reduced-cost classes. So far, 63 students, representing 13 local high schools, have enrolled, according to Fulton County Schools Chief Academic Officer Clifford Jones.

About 38 percent of the students are seniors, and 62 percent are juniors. The top three schools with students enrolled in the program are Roswell, Johns Creek and Milton high schools. Jones told Appen Media in July the most popular courses are English 1100, Psychology 2010 and Economics 2020.

The first-of-its-kind arrangement allows the university to establish virtual learning locations in the county to assist in outreach classes, including virtual learning centers at the district’s two innovation academies in Alpharetta and Fairburn.

Under terms of the agreement, students are allowed to take up to 24 hours of college courses through the university without paying out-of-state tuition. Students receiving free or reduced lunch can apply for the classes at no cost. Other students pay $550 a class.

When the partnership was announced in September 2021, Julie Huff, Auburn assistant vice president for Strategic Initiatives and Communications, said the university had stepped up efforts in recent years to expand opportunities to students who may have felt left out of the traditional path to college.

Introducing the college experience into high school, she said, could help students garner some success, gain confidence and help put them on a path that might have intimidated them before.

Fulton County Schools spokeswoman Anne Boatwright said while it is too early to engage in interviews, the district is thrilled with the “incredible opportunity” to partner with Auburn University, and students and families are committed to active participation in the program.