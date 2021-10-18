Forsyth voters to decide on future of education sales tax

CUMMING, Ga. — Early voting for the Nov. 2 election is underway in Forsyth County where residents will decide whether to continue the 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education.
This would be the sixth extension for the tax, which began in 1996. Revenue from the tax would fund a long list of projects in the Forsyth County School System over the next five years.
“This is an opportunity for Forsyth County voters to continue the current sales tax for another five-year period, or when a cap of $300 million is collected,” said Superintendent Jeff Bearden.
The school system has earmarked priorities for the funds through May 2027, with a focus on “life cycle” maintenance and upgrades at existing schools. These include HVAC systems, plumbing, roofs, and other “behind the walls” items that support the facilities.
Technology, arts, career programs, athletics and other school-based programs are included on the list. Also included is a $50 million payment to pay down existing bonds held by the district.
The current SPLOST5 in the Forsyth County School System is set to end in May 2022 after having raised $195 million over the past five years.
But Forsyth County Schools officials say there are still needs, and the best way to fund them is through renewal of the SPLOST for another five-year period.
School District Communications Director Jennifer Caracciolo said if voters reject the SPLOST renewal, the district will have to turn to other funding sources to meet its financial obligations and to support schools.
“The Board of Education will have to increase property taxes in order to make the bond payments, or the [complete list] of projects may not be completed,” she explained.
For the past 20 years, Forsyth County Schools has used a combination of voter-approved bonds and SPLOST funding to pay for the needs of the growing system.
During that time frame, enrollment in the district has grown from 17,000 students in 2000 to its current 51,500 enrollment, placing it sixth among the state’s 180 school systems.
The past decade saw the greatest growth, surging 43 percent. Eight new schools were built in the past decade to accommodate the growth.
If growth remains the same, Forsyth County Schools does not anticipate asking voters to approve another bond referendum in the next five years, Caracciol said. Additionally, taxpayers may even see a reduction in the millage rate for bond repayment if SPLOST funding comes in as expected.
Unlike bonds which are paid back by county residents, the one-cent sales tax for SPLOST is shared across the board.
“SPLOST is funded by everyone who shops in Forsyth County, regardless of where they reside,” Bearden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.