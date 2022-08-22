Forsyth Schools proposes changes to public participation at board meetings

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education will consider approving two policies in September dealing with public participation in board meetings and its rules of conduct.

The proposed policies come after passage of Senate Bill 588, which requires all local school boards in the state to approve public participation rules and regulations annually.

At an Aug. 16 board meeting, Jennifer Caracciolo, chief communications officer for Forsyth County Schools, said school boards will have until Oct. 1 to enact a new Rules of Conduct policy.

The proposed changes are available on the school district’s website for public feedback before the September board meeting. It includes 10 different rules for public participation, including an addition that the board can limit the time they’re allowed to speak “for the purpose of the efficient operation of the business of the meeting.” Normally, the public is given three minutes to speak.

Another change is that “loud and boisterous conduct or comments” will not be allowed. The current policy states speakers should keep remarks to the board “civil” while avoiding “obscene” or “profane” language. Those who violate the proposed policy will be given a warning before being asked to sit down.

“If any person attending a meeting refuses to follow these rules disrupting the meeting, they will be asked to leave and if they refuse, be escorted from the meeting room,” it states. “Such serious or repeated violations of the rules of conduct may result in the individual being prohibited from speaking during a board meeting for an appropriate period of time.”

Superintendent Jeff Bearden said the proposed policy was written by the board’s attorney in consultation with the Georgia School Boards Association.

“So, this will be a very standard policy you will see throughout the entire state,” Bearden said. “I think you’ll see a lot of uniformity around that.”

In the past year, public participation has increased, because of controversy over the district’s policies on books containing sexually explicit material. In fact, there were several heated debates last year after the district banned eight books out of more than 500,000 available in its school libraries.

While some students and parents raised concerns the books were disproportionally about characters or written by authors who are LGBTQ+, women and people of color, others have said the board has not been doing enough to “protect the innocence of Forsyth County’s children.”

During one meeting in March, Wes McCall, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Education, called for a recess after he repeatedly asked Alison Hair, a parent of a former student in the school district, to stop reading sexually explicit excerpts from school library books.

The public was allowed to return to the meeting one by one to finish their comments to the board, but Hair says she left and stopped attending board meetings altogether for fear of retaliation. She claims the board sent her two separate letters after the meeting indicating she had been banned from the meetings unless she agreed to submit a statement in writing agreeing to follow the board’s public participation rules and McCall’s directives as chairman.

Then, in July, Hair and a local group known as Mama Bears of Forsyth County filed suit in federal court against the school board on grounds that their First Amendment rights had been violated. Hair accuses the board of seven violations, including to her right of free speech, right to petition, vagueness, overbreadth and prior restraint.

The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order preventing Forsyth County Schools and board officials from enforcing the ban against Hair’s participation in board meetings and “several unconstitutional provisions” of its public participation policy.

During public comment at the Aug. 16 school board meeting, Patricia Wall, a board member of the Forsyth Coalition for Education and former librarian, said she does not feel like her First Amendment rights have been violated and that the rules set by the board apply unilaterally.

“When we suggest to parents who oppose these freedoms that they engage in conversations with their children about reading choices that align with their family’s values, their response is often that their children will just do the opposite anyway,” Wall said. “Well, how is it that our children’s intellectual freedoms are held hostage by their poor parenting?”

“We will continue to monitor how challenged books are handled in compliance with state law and we are pleased that the new law limits challenges to parents of a student in a school where the challenge is being made,” she continued.

The current rules cited in the lawsuit were not changed in the policy proposed at the Aug. 16 school board meeting. To read the proposed rules of conduct and public participation procedures, visit forsyth.k12.ga.us.

In other business at the meeting, Forsyth County Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel said the district currently has a cash balance of $17.3 million for food services, which is higher than normal because of all the money it received last year to provide students with free and reduced lunch.

In March 2020, Congress approved the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition COVID-19 waivers. The waivers gave schools the funding and flexibility to provide free lunch and breakfast to all school-aged children, regardless of family income. That program ended June 2022, so families must once again pay for their children’s meals or apply for free and reduced lunch.

Hammel said about 15.96 percent of students in the district have signed up for the program so far this year. Schools send meal applications home at the beginning of each school year. However, parents may apply for school meals at any time throughout the school year by submitting a household application directly to the school.

School officials said sales have already been higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic started, possibly because students and parents enjoy the service. Bearden said that while there was some confusion the first couple days after school started, the schools are trying to make sure that “eligible people have the opportunity to apply for free or reduced services if they meet that income criteria.”

The next Forsyth County Board of Education meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education/Professional Development Center in Cumming.