Forsyth school board tackles banned books controversy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After months of heated debate, Forsyth County Schools is taking a second look at its policies on books containing “sexually explicit” material.

The move follows Georgia legislators’ introduction of Senate Bill 226 — the “Library Bill” — which would make it easier for parents to challenge books they consider “harmful to minors.”

Up to this point, school librarians have had a choice in what goes on their shelves, but under SB 226, parents who believe school materials to be obscene would be able to report them to a principal or school administrator.

The school official would then have 10 days to determine whether the materials should be banned, and if parents disagree with the ruling, they could appeal to the school board. Georgia legislators have until April 4 to decide whether SB 226 will become law.

Forsyth County Schools Chief Technology Officer Mike Evans told the board at a March 8 work session school officials are awaiting guidance from the state before making changes to the district’s book challenge process.

However, Evans said, they are looking at ways to expedite the process from 45 days to 30 days and to be able to review multiple books at a time within that period. If the changes are approved, Evans said volunteers will spend a significant amount of their own time reading the challenged books outside of school.

Among the proposed changes are creating subcommittees with smaller teams to read and make recommendations that would apply to the entire district rather than to one school, requiring schools to complete an annual comprehensive review of media center books and requiring new purchases to be vetted through alternative reviews.

Evans said school officials have also been in conversation with Follet School Solutions, which owns the district’s library management system, to offer an option that would provide parents email notifications informing them of the books their child checks out and restrict a child’s access to books based on their parents’ requests.

Parents taking the lead

School Superintendent Jeff Bearden said he agrees parents should be more involved in their child’s book choices so they better align with their family values, but pointed out that nothing precluded parents from doing that now. He said children should also be taught to be educated consumers so they can decipher between right and wrong.

“I just strongly encourage parents who are very concerned about this – don't wait for us,” Bearden said. “Please be having those conversations right now because you can control this as a family yourself. … I don’t want to get out in front of the Legislature, and I don’t want us to be in a position to where we’re overreacting.”

Previously, Evans said only one or two books were challenged a year in the district. Board Vice Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said that accounts for about 0.002% of the district’s entire collection.

“I think we need to give credit to our media specialists for doing a really good job and let them know that we appreciate all the work they’ve done for years and years building a good collection,” Morrissey said. “… They’re doing a great job. There are just a few things that have stuck to the cracks, and they are learning how that happened and how to avoid that.”

Despite these efforts, some parents continued to protest for nearly two hours at the board’s March 15 regular meeting, saying school officials are not acting fast enough.

Board room cleared

One parent, Alison Hair, went so far as to read a sexually explicit excerpt from a book she alleges is at one of the district’s libraries, despite the board’s policy prohibiting profane remarks. She did not cite the title or author of the book.

“You’ve all got those readings,” Hair said. “Take them home and read them to each of your children, read them to your mother, read them to your pastor because it is sickening. … I am having to make a different school choice for my child based on the unethical behavior of this board.”

After repeatedly banging on his gavel and calling on Hair to stop reading, McCall asked security to clear the board room.

“I am done,” McCall said. “This is unacceptable. We have tried and tried to listen to you.”

McCall later allowed individual members of the public to re-enter the room to speak to the board.

Angie Darnell, another speaker at the meeting, said she thought some parents were expressing misplaced concern.

“If a parent is upset at content or subject matter in a book, library books are far less accessible than anything a child can scroll and find online,” Darnell said. “A library book cannot jump off a shelf into your child’s hands.”

She said establishing an approval process and audit by another committee of already approved library books seemed redundant, and it could create a great deal of emotion and protest when book after book can be targeted because of content.

In February, the district banned eight books from its libraries for their sexually explicit content. Those books were out of more than 500,000 books available in the district’s school libraries.

They include “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Juliet Takes Breath” by Gabby Rivera, “L8r, g8r” by Lauren Myracle, “Me Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews, “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Infinite Moment of Us” by Lauren Myracle.

Some students and parents have spoken at past board meetings saying they are concerned the banned books are disproportionally about characters or written by authors who are LGBTQ+, women or people of color.