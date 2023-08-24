Forsyth school board moves location of public forum on redistricting

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School Board approved a tentative timeline to redistrict eight elementary schools to alleviate overcrowding and populate a new facility next school year.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the timeline Aug. 15 at its formal meeting.

The public forum on the draft redistricting map, originally scheduled at Forsyth Central High School, was moved to West Forsyth High School at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to be closer to those affected.

The redistricting is likely to impact students at Big Creek, Haw Creek, Mashburn, Sawnee, Brandywine, Kelly Mill, Vickery Creek and the current Midway elementary schools.

The redistricting for the 2024-25 year will not affect middle and high schools.

Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said the school system is proposing students who are enrolled in dual language immersion programs and their siblings at Brandywine, Kelly Mill and Mashburn be allowed to remain at their current schools.

Students entering fifth grade and their siblings who are affected by the redistricting may remain at their current schools for one year but must have their own transportation. Parents or guardians of these students must submit an out-of-district application, which will open Oct. 1-Nov. 30.

A draft map for the elementary schools is scheduled to be presented Sept. 12 at the Board of Education work session, with Sept. 13-29 reserved for online public feedback.

The School Board will formally vote on the redistricting Oct. 17 at its regular meeting.

Updates will be posted at forsyth.k12.ga.us/redistricting.

The redistricting is aimed at alleviating overcrowding at the elementary schools, as well as populating the new Midway Elementary School on Mullinax Road near Denmark High School.

The school system celebrated a “beam signing” for the new school July 18. The original facility, which was built in 1961, was earmarked for a new and larger location by the Forsyth County Commission in 2022.

The school will open next summer ahead of the 2024-25 school year. Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said Midway will start at 7:40 a.m. when the new building opens to stagger traffic.