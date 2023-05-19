Forsyth County students lauded for exceptional achievements

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of parents and friends gathered at the May 16 Forsyth County School Board meeting to recognize students for their accomplishments at the close of the academic year.
Lambert High School senior Madhav Gulati and junior Vineeth Sendilraj were honored for placing at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair and the North West Georgia Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
The pair created the Micro-Q, a fluorometer, a device used in biotechnology that reads the intensity of fluorescence in an object. The item retails for less than $10, compared to the average cost of $10,000.
“What this does, then, is it puts potentially a fluorometer in every classroom,” science teacher and program sponsor Janet Standeven said. “It puts a fluorometer in every single clinic around the world. It gives access to public health to members across our community, as well as then, our worldwide community.”
Gulati and Sendilraj were invited to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas because of the device’s far-reaching applications in the science community. The two were congratulated at the meeting on a video call.
Also at the meeting, Mary Lauren Salvatore of the Georgia Department of Education recognized East Forsyth and Forsyth Central high schools for meeting the engagement criteria of the department’s Whole Child Model School Recognition Program.
She said students worked collaboratively with leadership and community partners to hear peer, staff and resident voices to better understand the needs of Forsyth County and their schools.
Salvatore, the assistant director of the department’s Office of Whole Child Supports, said the two schools bolstered non-academic support, expanded learning opportunities and community partnerships as part of the pilot program, which is designed to support students with opportunities outside of traditional classroom curricula, such as STEAM and fine arts; family and community engagement; physical and mental health support and services; and collaboration.
School Board members also recognized the Hendricks Middle School Leadership Academy as the superior spotlight of the month. The academy is designed to develop leadership skills, networking opportunities and critical and analytical thinking skills.