CUMMING, Ga. —The Forsyth County School System will be returning to the “new normal” of education next year as it seeks to recover from months of disruption under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents will have to make a choice this month of which instruction model is best for their child next year, whether virtual or in school, and then stick to that plan through the first semester.
“We ask that [parents] thoughtfully consider the learning environment for their child,” said Lee Ann Rice, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. “The choice they make will determine staffing for thousands of school employees and [more than] 51,000 student schedules.”
Surveys describing the options have been sent out to all parents and must be returned by the end of April. If no choice is made, the placement will default to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, Rice said.
Like most districts across Georgia, Forsyth County Schools allowed flexibility this school year in allowing students to adjust their instruction model as the COVID-19 situation changed. However, that flexibility created significant challenges for staff.
“It takes [time] to ensure every child has the correct schedule and class placement, especially in our high schools where they have over 2,000 students,” Rice said.
Schools begin planning for the next school year in February so that a master plan for student and teacher schedules is in place before the start of school in August.
Rice said teachers also need to know this spring whether they will be teaching in-person or virtual classes next year to allow adequate time to prepare.
“This is a big decision, and we will hold [parents] to their commitment due to the amount of time and effort it takes to coordinate,” Rice said. “So it is critical that families are confident and certain in their decision.”
Only one opportunity will be provided for changing the instruction model, and that will be at the semester break in December.
Forsyth County Schools opened the school year last August to both in-person and virtual instruction, and school officials report a steady increase of students returning to the classroom for learning.
“We learned a lot this year and recognize providing choice for learning environment is important to our families,“ said Jennifer Caracciolo, director of communications for the district. “Our number of face-to-face students has increased…and we expect the majority to select this option in the fall.”
Moving forward, the district will make some changes. Not all classes offered online last year will be offered next year. Rice noted some courses have lab assignments which require students attend in person to successfully master the curriculum and standards.
The district is also putting in minimum class size mandates which must be met for a virtual offering of the course.
