Forsyth County Schools return to normal operations Wednesday

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With a drop in COVID-19 infection numbers, Forsyth County Schools announced it is returning to normal operations.

The district put three major mitigation measures in place following the omicron surge, including limited visitors inside school buildings, mandated quarantine for symbiotic students and a strong recommendation that students and staff wear face masks on school campuses.

Starting Feb. 18-22, the district stated it will stop contact tracing online, with plans to return to normal operations Feb. 23. Forsyth County Schools also stated it returned to normal operations after the Thanksgiving break in 2021.

On Feb. 17, the district reported 37 active COVID-19 cases among students and 10 among staff, a decrease of 22% from the prior day.

Superintendent Jeff Bearden said he’s thankful for the decline in cases.

“We are excited to have our parents/guardians and volunteers return to our campuses,” Bearden said. “FCS will continue to monitor our data daily throughout this school year. As always, we will be prepared to pivot if the data dictates that we do so. Thank you for your patience, understanding and support throughout these past two years. I encourage our community to remain vigilant.”