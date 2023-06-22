Forsyth County Schools requires consent for divisive library books

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School Board voted June 20 to require parental consent for students to check out four recently challenged books, but some parents are insisting on greater safeguards for student access to literature with mature content.

The County Board of Education voted 4-0 to allow Ellen Hopkins’ “Tilt” and “Perfect,” Margaret Atwood’s “Oryx and Crake” and E.R. Frank’s “Dime” to remain in a high school library.

Board Member Mike Valdes proposed an amendment, which was approved unanimously, that requires parents to sign off on the novels to be checked out by students.

The School Board is no stranger to complaints about controversial library books. For months, supporters and critics of access to published works with mature themes have addressed board members at public hearings.

In 2022, county residents Cindy Martin and Alison Hair, members of the Mama Bears of Forsyth County, filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education for prohibiting Hair from reading graphic excerpts from school library books at board meetings.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story ruled in the Mama Bears’ favor Jan. 31, allowing them to continue the readings.

The Board of Education denied a parent's appeal April 18 to remove “Endlessly Ever After” by Laurel Snyder from the Daves Creek Elementary School Library.

The appeal marked the School Board’s first formal decision under the district’s harmful to minors policy, which allows patrons to challenge inclusion of certain books in school libraries. The four books at the June 20 meeting were also appealed under the policy.

The harmful to minors criteria requires that in order for a book to be considered for removal, it must appeal “to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interest of minors”; be offensive to the adult community as a whole with respect to what is appropriate for minors; and be lacking in serious literary, political, artistic or scientific value when taken as a whole.

The policy mirrors language in the 2022 State Senate Bill 226, which streamlined the process by which parents can challenge school library books. The legislation also placed the burden of the book reviews in the hands of the school principal, and community school boards may enact a final review of the materials within 30 days if the parent appeals the principal’s decision.

Martin had requested the speculative dystopian novel “Oryx and Crake” be removed from the school district earlier this year, and she revisited the same explicit passage at the June 20 meeting.

Allison Strickland, who submitted the appeal, said board members should consider the age range of students in one school, saying 13-year-olds who are freshmen in high school do not have the same maturity level as their 18-year-old upperclassmen.

“These four books are up for appeal, and they all contain explicit sex of minor children in compromising situations for a large majority of each book, not just a little bit, a lot of the book,” Strickland said. “There is not one educational thing to be had from any of these books.”

Other speakers at the meeting disagreed with the push to remove the books, emphasizing diverse and difficult subject matter can provide representation to student experiences.

“Books are a safe place to experience all the stresses and difficulties that teens face today,” speaker Pat Wall said. “Sometimes they may think that they are the only ones who feel the way they do, or have gone through what they are experiencing, which can be isolating.”