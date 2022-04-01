Forsyth County Schools raise $78,000 with annual Duck Dive

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Education Foundation wrapped up its annual Duck Dive For Education fundraiser April 1, netting nearly $80,000 for the county’s schools through rubber duck sales.
Proceeds from the Duck Dive go to grants for county schools. Funds from the 2022 raffle will go to causes such as STEM programs in elementary schools, literacy resources in middle schools and animal therapeutic services in high schools.
The annual fundraiser allows community members to purchase ducks at $10 apiece. Each duck grants the buyer a chance to win $10,000. The foundation sold 7,876 ducks this year and held the drawing at the Cumming Aquatic Center.
The center’s lazy river was filled with the nearly 8,000 ducks. Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden pulled one lucky duck out of the rotating river, naming Seth Doniphan as the $10,000 winner.
In 2021, the Forsyth County Education Foundation gave out 27 grants totaling $115,000. Since 2016, it has given more than $355,000 to benefit the county’s 53,000 students.
The fundraiser was helped along by 39 corporate and organizational sponsors including Automation Direct, Bryan Properties, Andean Chevrolet, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Forte Data Systems.