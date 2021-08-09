Forsyth County Schools open under revised health protocols

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County School System opened the 2021-22 school year Aug. 9 with more than 90 percent of students opting for face-to-face instruction within the district’s 40 school buildings.

However, the cloud of COVID-19 still hovers over the start of school as it did last year, threatening to disrupt a third year of education. District officials are focused on minimizing the pandemic disruption for those choosing to return to in-person learning.

“As of today (Aug. 6) face masks are optional for students and staff,” said Director of Communications Jennifer Caracciolo. “[But] we have told our school leaders to be ready to pivot if local data deems it necessary.”

She noted the district is continuing safety measures it implemented last year. Additional mitigation strategies are in place at elementary schools through Labor Day because those students are currently not eligible for the vaccine.

The steps include no visitors or field trips, assigned seating in classrooms and buses, and virtual curriculum nights, staff meetings and PTA events.

Caracciolo noted the safety protocols put in place last year allowed the district to fully open in August and remain open despite several statewide spikes in COVID cases.

“Last year we never went 100 percent remote as a district, but we will continue to monitor county and school data as we did last year,” she added. “If there is a need for a class or school to shift to virtual this year, we will certainly use that plan from last year.”

According to Georgia Department of Public Health statistics, Forsyth County was not considered a “high transmission” county as of the end of July. However, the county is seeing increasing numbers of positive cases this month as the Delta variant continues to spread.

In the two weeks ending Aug. 5, the GDPH reported 555 COVID cases in Forsyth County. That equates to 220 cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, the case rate was 40 per 100,000 population at the end of May.

Caracciolo said unless directed otherwise by the GDPH or the governor’s office, the district does not plan to conduct contact tracing, quarantining healthy kids, or reporting daily positive cases on the district website as it did all of last year.

“Last year, we quarantined healthy students repeatedly, with few positive cases developing from the quarantine outside of students living in the same home,” she said.

The district will require parents to contact their school’s nurse if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Parents will receive an email of any positive cases in their child’s classroom or bus, with information and instructions on actions to take.

“We continue to stress that sick students and sick staff need to stay at home, and if individuals are awaiting COVID test results, especially if they are symptomatic, they need to stay home as well,” Caracciolo said.

New principals take helm

The new school year opened with changes in leadership at seven Forsyth County schools prompted by retirements, promotions and the opening of new schools.

At Big Creek Elementary, Principal Courtney McKinney succeeds Laura Webb who left to open New Hope Elementary as the school’s first principal.

McKinney previously served as an assistant principal at Whitlow Elementary and Daves Creek Elementary, as well as a teacher at Chestatee, Shiloh Point and Chattahoochee elementary schools.

She also worked as a teacher and assistant principal in the Gwinnett and Hall county school systems.

At Chattahoochee Elementary, Principal Jennifer Williams fills the vacancy created by former principal Barbara Vella’s retirement in May. Williams had been the assistant principal at the school since 2017.

She began her career in Forsyth County in 2002 as a first-grade teacher at Chattahoochee before moving to Silver City Elementary as a first-grade teacher in 2006. Williams also worked at Cumming Elementary as a Title I teacher, instructional lead teacher, and Quality Work Facilitator before being promoted to assistant principal in 2015.

Kim Oliver is the new principal at Denmark High School following the appointment of former principal Heather Gordy as the district’s director of Secondary Education.

Oliver comes to Denmark from North Forsyth High where she had been an assistant principal since 2015. She also served as an assistant principal at Lambert High from 2013 to 2015.

Oliver began her career with Forsyth County Schools in 2005 as an English teacher at South Forsyth High.

Principal Keith Sargent succeeds Terri North at DeSana Middle School following her retirement in May. He previously served as the assistant principal at Denmark High and at South Forsyth High.

Prior to joining Forsyth County Schools in 2016, Sargent worked at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County where his teaching career began in 1999. He started in the field of special education and was also an assistant principal and a school business manager during his tenure there.

At Forsyth Central High School, Principal Josh Lowe, Ed.D, fills the vacancy created by Mitch Young’s appointment to deputy superintendent for the district. Lowe had been the assistant principal at Forsyth Central since 2013.

Lowe came to Forsyth County Schools from the Butts County School System where he was assistant principal and athletic director at Jackson High School. He also worked as a teacher and coach in Twiggs, Murray, Randolph, Floyd and Emanuel counties in Georgia, and Limestone County in Alabama.

At Midway Elementary, Principal Daphne Rogers succeeds Jan Munroe who retired in May. Rogers had been the school’s assistant principal for the past four years, and previously served as an assistant principal at Shiloh Point Elementary. Her long career in elementary education includes teaching positions at schools in Gwinnett County, Savannah-Chatham County and Walton County.

Sharon Elementary Principal Brian Keefer comes to Forsyth County Schools from Henry County where he served as principal of Hampton Elementary School since 2015. Prior to working in Henry County, Keefer served as a co-principal in the Savannah Chatham County School System, and an assistant principal and teacher in districts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Keefer replaces Amy Bartlett who is now the district’s Elementary School director.