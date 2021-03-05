CUMMING ―The Forsyth County Board of Education recently approved the appointment of five new principals who will assume leadership positions beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Brian Keefer ― Sharon Elementary
Brian Keefer comes to Forsyth County Schools from Henry County where he has served as principal of Hampton Elementary School since 2015. Prior to working in Henry County, Keefer served as a co-principal in the Savannah Chatham County School System and as an assistant principal in the Beaufort County School District in North Carolina. He began his education career in 2001 in Pennsylvania where he was an elementary and K-12 special education teacher in the Lancaster County School System.
Keefer is president of the Georgia Association of Elementary Principals and was recently nominated as a National Distinguished Principal. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education, a master’s degree in curriculum and Instruction from the University of Pennsylvania, a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Georgia Southern University, and is expected to complete the doctoral program in educational leadership from the University of Georgia in 2022.
He will replace Amy Bartlett who has been named the district’s Elementary School director beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Josh Lowe ― Forsyth Central High
Josh Lowe, Ed.D, will assume leadership of Forsyth Central High on June 1, filling the vacancy created by Mitch Young’s appointment to deputy superintendent for the district. Lowe has been the assistant principal at Forsyth Central since joining the district in 2013.
He has worked in the education field since 2000 holding a variety of positions including history teacher, football coach and assistant athletic director in Twiggs, Murray, Randolph, Floyd and Emanuel counties in Georgia, and Limestone County in Alabama.
Prior to coming to Forsyth County Schools, he was the assistant principal and athletic director at Jackson High School in the Butts County School System.
Lowe holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Jacksonville State University (Alabama), a master’s in secondary education from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, a specialist in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., and a doctorate in education leadership from Argosy University in Atlanta.
Courtney McKinney ― Big Creek Elementary
Courtney McKinney will be the new principal at Big Creek Elementary next school year. She replaces Laura Webb who will open New Hope Elementary as its first principal.
McKinney is currently assistant principal at Whitlow Elementary and previously served as assistant principal at Daves Creek Elementary. During her tenure with Forsyth County Schools, McKinney has been a teacher in kindergarten, first, third and fifth grades, and worked at Chestatee, Shiloh Point and Chattahoochee elementary schools.
McKinney began her education career in 1998 at Nesbit Elementary in Tucker, and served as an assistant principal at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Hall County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Florida and a master’s in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Daphne Rogers ― Midway Elementary
Currently serving as the school’s assistant principal for the past four years, Daphne Rogers will become Midway Elementary’s principal in the fall. She will replace Jan Munroe who is retiring.
Rogers previously served as an assistant principal at Shiloh Point Elementary, and also as a first grade teacher and Early Intervention Program specialist. She has a long career in elementary education as a teacher at schools in Gwinnett County, Savannah-Chatham County and Walton County.
Rogers holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Presbyterian College in South Carolina, a master’s in elementary reading and literacy instruction from Walden University in Minnesota and an educational leadership endorsement from Kennesaw State University.
Keith Sargent ― DeSana Middle
Keith Sargent will be DeSana Middle School’s new principal next year, following the retirement of Terri North at the end of this school year. Sargent is currently assistant principal at Denmark High and has also served as an assistant principal at South Forsyth High.
Prior to joining Forsyth County Schools in 2016, Sargent worked at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County where his teaching career began in 1999. He started in the field of special education and was also an assistant principal and a school business manager during his tenure there.
Sargent holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Presbyterian College in South Carolina, a master’s in health science and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa with an add-on certificate in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
