Forsyth County Schools cuts tax rate after weeks of public pressure

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County School Board bowed to disgruntled taxpayers at two crowded meetings June 15, effectively lowering its proposed property tax rate following weeks of protests.
County Schools Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel presented a fourth version of the district’s proposed budget at a meeting and public hearing June 15. The new proposal lowers the upcoming fiscal year’s property tax rate to 16.718 mills, marking a full 2-mill decrease from the previous year.
The tax rate is divided into a 15.3 mill levy for maintenance and operation and 1.418 mills for debt service.
One mill represents $1 in taxes for each $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.
Hammel said the millage rate will save county residents over $62 million in taxes.
At the public hearing for the previous version of the draft budget, county residents urged board members to understand the financial strain of their increased property taxes and the rising cost of living. School Board Member Mike Valdes and Planning Commissioner Stacy Guy supported a 2-mill decrease to ease the burden on Forsyth County taxpayers.
With the new rate, Hammel said the school district will see its lowest combined mill levy since 2006. The revenues from property taxes with the 15.3-mill maintenance and operation rate total $304 million.
The school system’s excess revenue would be roughly $7 million, a nearly $21 million decrease from the previous proposal.
Hammel said over half of the budget’s 10 percent increase from last year is because of state-mandated health care and teacher pay raises. The remaining 3.8 percent rise is for local expenditures.
Schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden said the four goals of the budget are maintaining instructional quality for students; ensuring that staff salaries are regionally competitive; being financially efficient and sensitive to residents’ needs; and preparing for potential future reductions in state funds.
In the event of a recession, Bearden said the district may face austerity cuts during years in which the state cannot afford to fund its portion of the budget. He emphasized 89 percent of the district’s expenditures is reserved for salaries and benefits.
Roughly 73 percent, or $470 million, of Forsyth County Schools’ expenses goes toward instruction.
“If this budget is passed as now it has been amended, I believe all four priorities will be met,” Bearden said. “The Board and I have listened, and we will continue to listen. We will continue to operate a world-class school system as our citizens expect, and we will do so in a financially efficient manner, as our community also expects.”
Even with concessions on the tax rate, some speakers at the hearings asked board members to consider further ways to reduce costs, such as consolidating schools into fewer facilities and rolling back the millage rate to maintain previous tax rates.
“This isn't about percentages,” speaker Andrew Oviatt said. “This is about dollars ... The reality is, it's not just this year, this new budget. It’s last year. It's the year before, and it has been increasing at an incredible rate.”
Oviatt, who said he purchased his home in 2006 for $200,000, said his property taxes have increased 49 percent.
Speaker Stephen Emmett, who moved to Forsyth County in 2002, said he is concerned that senior citizens who live on fixed incomes may be forced to leave the county with rising costs.
School Board Chairwoman Darla Light said seniors 65 years and older are exempt from school taxes, and an upcoming homestead exemption will provide further relief.
Upcoming hearings on the millage rate are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 22. Final approval is slated for 5 p.m. June 29.