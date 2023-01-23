Forsyth County Board of Education to update participation policy

CUMMING, Ga. — At the advice of legal counsel, the Forsyth County Board of Education plans to revise its current public participation policy for addressing the board at meetings.

The move comes in the wake of the recent procession of community members reading excerpts from books available on school shelves during the public comment portion of meetings.

A draft proposal was brought before the board Jan. 17 and made available the following morning for a 30-day public feedback period. Comments will be collected, and the draft will come back before the board in February, said Jennifer Caracciolo, chief communications officer for Forsyth County Schools.

Caracciolo said the current policy was updated in September based on new state laws that went into effect late July. Because attorney-client information is confidential, Caracciolo would not provide reasons as to why an additional revision has been proposed.

In the updated draft, participants whose comments call for action are now clearly referred to a rule that urges speakers to follow the resolution processes set forth in board policy or available at individual schools.

The rules have also been reordered, and some reworked. On the nature of prohibited remarks, “hateful racial epithets” have now been specified. This rule states that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office can provide law enforcement services, whereas the current policy shoves law enforcement to the bottom.

Angry moms return

Policy changes follow litigation filed in July when two members from Mama Bears, an unincorporated association intent on “protecting the innocence of Forsyth County’s children,” filed a federal lawsuit claiming that their First Amendment rights have been violated.

The ongoing lawsuit stems from a March 2022 meeting in which Board of Education Chairman Wes McCall called for a recess after repeatedly asking a parent, Alison Hair, to stop reading sexually explicit excerpts from school library books. The board’s policy prohibits profane remarks.

Hair, a member of Mama Bears, had since refrained from attending meetings out of fear of retaliation. However, she returned in December and again at the Jan. 17 board meeting.

Hair’s comments were more subdued Tuesday evening than those of Mama Bears Chairwoman Cindy Martin, who enunciated a lengthy sexually explicit passage out of a library book, then turned around and silently stared down some audience members who laughed for several seconds.

Other Forsyth County residents also expressed a distaste for the graphic material contained within some books still on library shelves.

But several comments held an opposing view.

Trusting educators

Catherine Nunziata, who wore a shirt branded with the “real” Mama Bears — a national organization that stands for the LGBTQ+ community — referenced a law that Gov. Brian Kemp signed.

Senate Bill 226 outlines a protocol, which requires that any complaints about material that is considered “harmful to minors” be addressed to the school principal. Once the complaint is received, the law states that an investigation into the material should be conducted within seven business days.

“Asking the Board of Education to unilaterally ban books or censor books is asking them to break the law,” Nunziata said. “Any people coming up here to read brief pieces from literature are doing it for political theater and for attention.”

Danielle Hartsfield, a professor in the Elementary & Special Education Department at North Georgia College, called out the assumption that underlies what is considered obscene.

“In the years that I have written and published about this topic myself, I have never encountered any empirical evidence collected in a scientifically sound manner suggesting that children are harmed by reading books about sex or sexual orientations or gender identities,” she said.

After citing one 2014 study that suggested a positive correlation between reading sexual content and pro-social behavior, Hartsfield sought to validate the years-long training and experience of teachers and librarians.

“Please trust the judgment of our educators,” Hartsfield said.