ATLANTA — Enrollment in the Fulton County School System has been declining for years, but the sharp drop this year among the district’s 106 schools can be placed squarely on COVID-19.
The district’s current enrollment of 90,400 students is nearly 3,600 students shy of projections made last spring before the global pandemic upended education. Moving forward, actions taken this year may continue to challenge district planners in the coming years.
“This abnormal drop can be attributed to enrollment challenges related to a global pandemic crisis,” said Yngrid Huff, director of operational planning for Fulton Schools. “Many parents grappled with decisions on when and where to enroll their children, particularly incoming [kindergarteners] and younger children entering primary grades.”
She said the decline in enrollment was seen among all metro Atlanta school systems this year, with the exception of Forsyth County Schools. That district was also the only metro district to open schools in August to in-person instruction.
In a typical year, Fulton School planners use a “cohort” model, assuming students will progress from one grade to the next. Determining incoming kindergarten numbers is always a challenge, and Huff said the cohort is becoming smaller each year as the birthrate continues to decline.
“As has been our trend for the last several years, incoming cohorts have been smaller in size than the previous year,” Huff said. “However, this year's pattern is far below the level of cohort variation we’ve experienced in the past.”
The bottom line is incoming kindergarten classes have been smaller than outgoing seniors, Huff said, leading to a gradual decline in enrollment over the past five years.
The North Fulton region saw the steepest declines this year when compared to schools in Sandy Springs and South Fulton. It marked the first time the region had seen an enrollment decline after years of growth.
“Cohort totals [in North Fulton schools] decreased in twelve of the thirteen grade-levels, with ninth grade being the exception,” Huff said.
North Fulton saw a one-year decline of 2,348 students from last year with most of the loss in elementary grades. Huff pinned the decline primarily on students opting for non-public school settings, such as home schooling, learning “pods” or private schools.
Parents of kindergarten-eligible children may also have decided to wait a year before enrolling their child this year. Georgia law does not require a student to attend school until age 6.
The annual uproar over overcrowded high schools in North Fulton also dimmed this year. Enrollment rose by only 48 students in total among the region’s eight traditional high schools. The opening of the Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta next year will likely bring even more relief to neighboring high schools.
Within four years all area high schools will be below state capacity, according to Huff’s projections.
Looking forward, Huff said the decline of students this year is primarily linked to the pandemic disruption and should begin correcting by next school year.
“We are anticipating a more typical school opening in August [with the] assumption that pre-k, kindergarten and first grades will return to pre-COVID normal,” Huff said.
Projected enrollment for the 2021-22 school is 91,946, approximately 1,500 students above the current year.
