Empty seats in classrooms grow as enrollment declines

ATLANTA — Fulton County Schools will begin the fall semester in August with more than 14,000 empty desks.

That’s enough seating for the entire enrollment at well over half the 181 school districts in Georgia.

Empty space in Fulton County schools is expected to grow in the coming years, with 17,000 open seats projected by the 2026-27 school year.

During a presentation to the Fulton School Board in March, planning officials pointed to a mix of issues contributing to the enrollment decline. These include lack of affordable housing, an aging population, low birth rates, and the impact of COVID-19 which continues for a third school year.

“While the long range estimates show an overall decline in population, consider our forecasts have been filled with two years of COVID impacted population,” noted Yngrid Huff, executive director of operational planning.

But, the decline began well before COVID-19 landed in 2020. After decades of steady growth, enrollment peaked in 2016 and began falling across the system, particularly in the elementary grades.

Huff noted the trend will likely continue, with smaller primary grades expected to impact later grades into the future.

“Forecasts follow trends…and trends have to shift in order for projections to change,” Huff said. “Our current expectations for the next five years show a decline of 3,700 students.”

In the North Fulton region, enrollment is down primarily in the elementary and middle school grades.

School capacity is based on the Georgia Department of Education funding formula. How the school uses the space is considered instructional capacity and is more flexible. For example, schools with larger special needs populations will need more space than traditional students.

Despite the data, North Fulton School Board member Katie Reeves is not completely on board with the conclusions.

“I think the jury is still out,” Reeves said. “Housing growth [will happen] because we are going to see a transition as millennials start buying homes and having kids.”

She noted they will be looking to plant roots in areas with good schools, such as North Fulton, where empty nesters are entering their next phase.

“[As a baby boomer] our kids will be the baby boom ‘echo’,” Reeves said. “They may not have as many kids…but I think there is the potential for us to refill our schools.”

Johns Creek board member Linda McCain said the need to maintain high performance schools is imperative as Fulton County competes with other districts for students.

“We need to continue to make our brand top notch so that folks choose [public schools] when they have the option to live in Fulton County,” McCain said during a recent board meeting.

Enrollment varies across schools

At the peak of the enrollment surge in the North Fulton region in the early 2000s, the entire freshman class at Milton High School was located in a “portable city” in the parking lot of the school.

The day State Bridge Crossing Elementary opened in 1996, the school required portables to accommodate the enrollment. Today, the vast majority of schools no longer have portables on campus.

Enrollment, especially in elementary schools, has plunged below available capacity over the past several years.

Of the 28 elementary schools in the North Fulton region, only one – Creekview – is over state capacity with more than 900 students in a school built for 850. Meanwhile, New Prospect Elementary a few miles away has 473 students in a school that can accommodate around 800.

While several area schools have student populations nearly half of state capacity, Reeves points out many of these are special needs centers and require more space.

At the middle school level, three schools are well below capacity (Crabapple, Haynes Bridge and Holcomb Bridge) spurring a conversation on new direction for the future.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney has been a vocal advocate for K-8 academies, pointing to the wealth of research showing the benefits of nine years of uninterrupted education.

During a recent podcast, Looney noted, “a student knows that when they walk into a building in kindergarten, they will be surrounded by the same trusted adults through eighth grade.”

The K-8 model was first proposed in South Fulton a few years ago but was rejected in favor of building a new school to replace an aging one.

Chief Academic Officer Cliff Jones noted the K-8 model is often found in charter schools, private schools, urban schools and internationally, and has been found to increase academic performance as well as social/emotional benefits.

At the high school level, all nine area high schools are near capacity, but system planners expect stable or a slight decline in enrollment over the next five years. The lone exception is Cambridge High which is projected to drop from its current 1,800 enrollment to just under 1,500 students by 2026.

Reeves disagrees with that assessment, noting recent data shows new families to the district often have older children. She also is pushing for redistricting to balance out inequities in enrollment, and a conversation on tough decisions that may need to be made in the coming years.

“First of all I always believe in neighborhood schools, so that has to be the benchmark,” she said. “Collapsing schools would mean more distance for kids and parents…but there may be opportunities to consider.”