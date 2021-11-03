Education sales tax passes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve a penny sales tax for education.
The special purpose local option sales tax for education passed by a 3-1 margin, garnering 90,624 of the 126,000 votes cast.
The measure, which chiefly targets technology upgrades and repairs at existing schools, is the sixth consecutive education sales tax passed by voters since 1997.
