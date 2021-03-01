FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark Theatre Troupe 8720 captured the 2021 Class 7A one-act play state championship Feb. 13, the first state title for the company and Director Kirk Grizzle.
A cast of 12 students performed “The Theory of Relativity,” including seniors Ritesh Manugula, Mason McBride, Alysa Paisley, Kailey Souder, Tanner Thompson, Charlie Webb and Makenzy Wolford. Juniors Alex Cherres, Kaia Davis, Juliet Wheeler, Julia Wolff, and Sam Yousuf also performed.
The technical crew consisted of juniors Lekhya Adari, Miya Chambers, Manuele Guimaraes, Emily Riedinger, Prisha Shah, and Emma Stone, and freshmen Samantha Arana and Aaliyah Kunthy.
During region competition, Webb was named Best Actor and Wolff earned the Best Supporting Actress accolade. Souder and Manugula were named All-Star Cast.
During the 2019-2020 season, Troupe 8720 was the winner of three Shuler Awards, the top accolades for high school musical theater in Georgia, for their production of “Bonnie & Clyde,” including Best Actor (Charlie Webb), Best Actress (Katherine Smith) and Best Set Design (Sadie Pijanowski). The show received a total of 8 nominations and three Honorable Mentions.
