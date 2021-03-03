DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – After weeks of inquiries from parents, DeKalb County Schools announced plans last week that will begin returning students to classrooms.
Nearly a year after a county-wide classroom shutdown, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, sixth grade and ninth-grade students will begin in-person learning on Tuesday, March 9. Grade levels third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th will start on Monday, March 15.
Parents’ groups on social media had been calling for resumption of classes since the district passed a number of key benchmarks charting a reduction in the threat of transmission of the COVID virus.
“I am excited about the return to face-to-face instruction,” School Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said. “This has been a tough, but necessary decision. We will continue to make the safety of our scholars and staff our number one priority and soar together.”
Schools will organize all classes into two cohorts based on last name and/or instructional program to adhere to social/physical distancing requirements, facilitate testing and contact tracing, and minimize transmission across cohorts.
“Superintendent Watson-Harris will effectively outline the impact of COVID-19 as well as the goals of the district,” said DeKalb Board of Education Chairwoman Vickie Turner. “I am grateful for the very diligent and thoughtful work that has been demonstrated by this staff along with the leadership team. It goes without question, virtual learning has presented some serious challenges to our students, our families and our staff. The superintendent is to be commended for facing those challenges head on and coming up with viable solutions that will ultimately benefit our students.”
More information on our reopening plan can be found at https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/school-reopening/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.