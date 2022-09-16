DeKalb School Board rebuffs new “divisive concepts” law

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Board of Education has unanimously and indefinitely pushed back a vote for a policy on “divisive concepts” required under a new Georgia law.
In April, the Georgia Legislature passed a “Protect Students First Act,” aimed at reducing discussion of “divisive concepts” — largely involving race — in the classroom. Divisive topics include teaching students that “The United States of America is fundamentally racist” or teaching “race scapegoating.”
Other examples of “divisive concepts” given by the law are the concept that a race is superior to another, that a person because of his or her race is racist or that a person should feel guilt over their race.
As a part of the new law, local school boards are required to have a “complaint resolution policy,” which would be an avenue for potential violations to be reported.
DeKalb County School Board member Joyce Morley immediately voiced her opposition to the law, both because it limits a teacher’s ability to instruct as well as limits discussion surrounding race.
“We need to teach our history, all the history of all the people, the Holocaust, everything that took place,” said Morley. “And if we can't talk about it, if we can't talk about sexism and all of those things like that — it's real— then who are we? I can't go along with this policy.”
The board was already supposed to have the policy by now because the law had a deadline of Aug. 1. Instead, the first reading for the policy was held on Aug. 10, and a final vote was scheduled for Sept. 12.
During the Sept. 12 meeting, when Board Chairwoman Vickie Turner asked for a motion to vote, she was met with crickets. After a period of silence, board member Marshall Orson voiced his agreement with Morley.
Rather than deciding to approve the policy or strike it down that evening, board members began to weigh alternatives.
When asked by the board, attorney Clem Doyle said he did not know what would happen if they did not pass the policy and said that he thinks it is “to be determined.”
Doyle then added that the board could postpone the vote indefinitely so that he could find an answer. The board moved forward with this plan.
“The state has also placed us in an impossible situation by requiring us to have a policy,” said Orson.
Several board members remained silent during discussion, while none voiced support for the law or policy.
If the proposed Dekalb complaint policy were to be passed, only a guardian, employee, or an emancipated or adult student can make a complaint, which is in line with the state law’s requirements.
A written complaint would first go to the principal or another designated person, who has five days to investigate the allegation. Within 10 days of receiving the complaint, that person has to report whether a violation occurred or request more time.
Complaints could be escalated higher if the writer of the complaint requests it. This escalation could include the superintendent and the local and state boards of education.
“I will never support something like this and whatever consequences they have, then there is a thing called a court of law,” said Morley.