DeKalb County Schools offers COVID testing, vaccines amid latest surge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools is again offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for students, employees and the community to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
While the district did not say how many tests and vaccines have been administered since it started offering the clinics last semester, it has confirmed that as of December 2021, 10,400 employees had received either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
The district is not collecting information on boosters or student vaccination rates, but it is planning to bring back in-school surveillance testing soon, saying it’s a safe and effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep schools open for in-person learning. A specific date has not been set.
The Department of Student Health Services began surveillance testing in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Public Health just before the holidays. Testing is not required, but it is offered to any parents who choose to opt their student in.
Testing, which is conducted once a week, consists of a short swab no longer than a typical Q-tip and takes only a few seconds to collect. The district said all schools will have the opportunity to participate in the testing, but so far, not all have.
Students returned to classrooms Jan. 10, with Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris saying the district would continue to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The district reported 15 staff and four students with active COVID-19 cases Jan. 7.
“To ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, we will continue to consistently clean and sanitize our facilities while strictly adhering to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Watson-Harris said. “By properly wearing masks and following mitigation strategies, our students can receive the instruction they need to learn, thrive, and reach their fullest potential.”
County-wide, cases have started to decrease, and health officials predict the peak of the current omicron surge will happen soon.
The state reported 1,009 COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County Jan. 13, down from 1,236 the week before. It also reported a 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases of 927, down from 1,156.
The district announced last month all students and staff are required to continue wearing face masks inside school buildings during second semester. According to a survey conducted by the district, 56% of the 668 students and 80% of the 6,000 employees who responded indicated they preferred a mask mandate for all.
DeKalb County Schools’ next testing and vaccination clinics are slated for Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Administrative Instruction Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. All ages are welcome to attend.
To decrease wait times or learn about future testing and vaccination clinics, visit freecovidtesting.us/dekalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.