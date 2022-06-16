DeKalb County Schools offering summer meals

DUNWOODY, Ga. — With summer break in full swing, the DeKalb County School District has rolled out a program to give children free meals over the summer.
Under the district’s Seamless Summer Option Program, all children 18 and younger can get nutritious breakfasts and lunches at no cost to their guardians. The program runs through July 22.
Meals are available at any of the 70 district schools hosting summer school classes. Families are encouraged to contact the summer school site for specific mealtimes and days of operation.
“Studies show that nutritious meals impact a student’s well-being and academic performance. Those needs don’t end just because the school year does,” DeKalb County Schools Executive Director of School Nutrition Services Connie R. Walker said. “We see the faces of the families we’re serving and know that we are making a real difference by providing these meals during the summer months.”