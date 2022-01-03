DeKalb County Schools goes virtual at start of new school year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District reversed course last week, saying that due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, students will begin the new school year online Jan. 5-7.
Infections have been rising all over metro Atlanta for the past month. On Dec. 30, the state reported 1,359 COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, up from 67 at the beginning of the month. It also reported a 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases of 894.6, up from 47.3.
The district’s announcement came days after it said students would resume in-person instruction on Jan. 4. But, after consulting with the Department of Public Health and Medical Advisory Committee, it decided to make the switch.
Students are now set to return to face-to-face instruction Jan. 10. While students are learning remotely, breakfast and lunch will also be distributed for curbside pickup.
