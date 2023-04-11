DeKalb County School District names superintendent finalist

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District named Devon Horton as the sole finalist for its superintendent position April 4.
The Board of Education and the Georgia School Boards Association selected Horton as the top candidate out of 29 national applicants. The board can vote on the decision after the two-week window for public comment required by state law.
The district will host school visits and three town hall meetings April 12-14 for employees, students and residents to meet Horton. Attendees can submit feedback and questions at dekalbschoolsga.org.
“Dr. Horton has an impressive track record of leading districts with diverse student populations and implementing initiatives that promote academic success,” School Board Chair Diijon DaCosta said. “We are confident he will lead our district of 14,000 employees with integrity and excellence and be committed to achieving positive academic outcomes for our 92,000 scholars.”
DaCosta said Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley will remain in her position until June 30 to work with Horton for a smooth transition into the role.
Horton said he is honored by the selection, and he thinks DeKalb County is the best place to teach, learn and lead.
“DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement,” he said.
Horton serves as superintendent for the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois, where he has implemented programs to support academic growth for Black and Latino students. He was selected as superintendent of the year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators in 2022.
He previously served as chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky and deputy superintendent for East St. Louis School District 189 in Illinois.
Horton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jackson State University, as well as a master’s and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Chicago State University.
— Shelby Israel