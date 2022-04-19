DeKalb County School Board recruiting for Audit Committee

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education is seeking applicants for three community adviser positions on its Audit Committee.
The Audit Committee reviews the DeKalb County School District’s financial operations and makes periodic reports to the Board of Education regarding financial reporting processes, audit process, waste and abuse inquiries. The committee works with the school district’s Office of Internal Audits and Compliance.
The three community advisers will work alongside three members of the Board of Education on the Audit Committee.
“The DeKalb County Board of Education and the school district is committed to transparency,” DeKalb County School Board Chair Vickie B. Turner said. “We want the public to feel assured about the financial management of the district and this is one of the steps of that assurance.”
Applications are due by April 25 and can be found at bit.ly/DCSDCAA. Selected applicants will serve one term which will expire on July 1, 2023.
— Jake Drukman