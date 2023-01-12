DeKalb County cancels afterschool activities

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Due to severe weather, the DeKalb County School District has cancelled all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular and athletic activities for Jan. 12.
The district announced in a release that activities will be re-scheduled, if possible. The announcement also encouraged guardians "to pick up their children at their convenience before regular dismissal times," for students who do not use the district's transportation system.
DCSD buses will run their scheduled routes as weather permits.
Further questions should be directed to individual schools.