Declines in enrollment spur North Fulton school redistricting

ATLANTA — School may be out for the summer, but the reshuffling of school attendance zones across the Fulton County School System is just getting started.

“[Parents] have to stay engaged this summer…you can’t go on vacation,” joked Fulton School Board member Linda McCain, who represents Johns Creek. “But seriously, this is definitely going to change the trajectory of attendance in the North Fulton area for sure.”

Beginning in August, community meetings will be held to engage the public in the redistricting process for the 2023-24 school year. In North Fulton, 46 school attendance zones will be reviewed.

“[Fulton Schools] staff is preparing for a fall 2022 redistricting team to review current attendance boundaries using the district's procedure for revising school attendance boundaries,” said Yngrid Huff, executive director of Operational Planning.

In North Fulton, redistricting will focus primarily on enrollment imbalances in elementary schools. However, any adjustments to elementary zones will likely tweak current feeder patterns to middle and high schools.

Unfinished business

Another priority is re-setting the attendance zone for the replacement Crabapple Middle School which opened last year off Woodstock Road. Despite the relocation of the school from its original site, attendance lines were not adjusted. Currently the school is 400 students below the building capacity

The future of Haynes Bridge and Holcomb Bridge middle schools – both with low enrollment - will also be examined during the redistricting process.

McCain said parents need to be involved in the process because it’s been more than a decade since a large-scale redistricting was undertaken in North Fulton. The last occurred in 2011 with the opening of Cambridge High School 2012.

Declining enrollment over the past decade across the North Fulton region has led to some schools near capacity while other schools are half full.

“Once upon a time everybody was very familiar with all of our [redistricting] policies,” McCain said, noting the early 2000s when rising enrollment meant redistricting occurred frequently. “We're going to listen to what the communities are saying…so this is your chance to be heard.”

A plan for middle schools

Haynes Bridge and Holcomb Bridge middle schools are among the older schools in the Alpharetta/Roswell region. Combined, the two schools have fewer than 1,250 students – nearly half other area middle schools – and aging infrastructure in need of upgrades.

Chief Operations Officer Noel Maloof said Fulton Schools is looking at a variety of options for the two schools in the five-year capital plan.

For Holcomb Bridge the options include rebuilding the school for a smaller student capacity. A second option is converting it into a K-8 academy and combining its enrollment with neighboring elementary schools.

For Haynes Bridge, the options include updating critical systems, but basically leaving it “as is” until the next capital plan in five years.

A third option would be to combine Holcomb Bridge and Haynes Bridge into one traditional middle school and expanding the attendance zone.

These ideas will be included in the redistricting process conversations within the community to gather input, Maloof noted.

“We must first consider how decisions will improve student academic outcomes,” Maloof said. “We also need to be aware of the responsibility we have to be good stewards of taxpayer resources...and make sure decisions are [made] with community input.”

He said this year's redistricting effort is accelerated from past processes to ensure attendance zones are finalized by the end of the year. Families will be notified of any changes in early 2023.

Rising fifth and eighth graders, along with 10th, 11th and 12th graders, can remain at their current school if rezoned but are responsible for their own transportation.