COVID-19 impacts SAT testing, participation in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. — Participation rates dropped, but scores increased, on the Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) taken by the class of 2021 in the Fulton County School System and across the state.
District officials noted the participation rate in Fulton County’s 16 traditional high schools was nearly 30 percent lower than in 2020, primarily due to COVID-19 disruptions.
“We [went from] 5,114 students taking the exam in 2020 to 3,573 taking it in 2021,” explained Deputy Chief Academic Officer Gyimah Whitaker.
Lower participation rates were also seen across Georgia and the country last year as pandemic-related issues shuttered testing locations and paused test registrations. About 700,000 fewer students nationally took the SAT in 2021 than did in 2020.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Education said 38 percent of students in Georgia’s class of 2021 took the SAT. They also continued to outperform their peers across the country for the fourth year in a row.
“Despite the fact that part of their high-school education took place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia's students did an outstanding job on the SAT — both increasing scores and outperforming their counterparts in the nation's public schools," State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
The SAT is a college entrance exam administered by The College Board. The test has two sections – critical reading/writing and mathematics – each worth 800 points. A score of 1600 is the highest possible score.
District-wide on the 2021 SAT, Fulton County Schools had an average score of 1128 among its 16 traditional high schools, up 50 points from the previous year.
Among the 181 school systems across Georgia, Fulton County Schools posted the fourth highest SAT average for the class of 2021. The state’s top scoring district was Forsyth County Schools (1193 average), followed by Cobb County Schools (1150) and Gwinnett County Schools (1132).
Among individual schools in Fulton County Schools, Northview High School led all district high schools with an average score of 1301. That was also the second highest score in the state, behind only perennial leader Gwinnett School of Math and Science with an average of 1378.
The two high-performing schools were the only public schools to report scores above 1300. Statewide, 472 high schools reported scores on the 2021 SATs.
In North Fulton, only two of the eight traditional high schools, Cambridge and Roswell, reported lower scores than in 2020. Participation also dropped by 623 students total across the eight schools.
Whitaker said Fulton County Schools understands the importance of the SAT in both college admissions and college readiness, especially during COVID.
“We have provided schools with study guides, lesson plans, parent communication and test prep,” she said. “Even in a pandemic, we will not distract from the hard work and dedication of our students.”
