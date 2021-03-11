ATLANTA, Ga. —The pipeline of federal stimulus funds directed to K-12 schools will continue to flow with the passage last week of a third round of COVID-19 assistance.
The $1.9 trillion package, known as the American Rescue Plan, allocates nearly $170 billion for the nation’s K-12 public schools. It is nearly six times the first round of funding passed in June under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and double the amount approved in January in the second round.
Georgia has been among the top recipients of stimulus funds for K-12 education. The money primarily follows Title I of the federal education law, which allocates money to districts with more low-income students.
The Georgia Department of Education received $411 million in round one, $1.7 billion in round two, and could receive up to $3.4 billion in this latest legislation.
Congress also allocated funding for higher education, as well as directly to governors to be used to help private schools recover from the disruption of the pandemic.
But it is the nation’s public schools that are the recipients of the lion’s share of federal stimulus. The third round of funding is intended to help schools open and remain open safely, as well as help students recover from learning loss after months of upheaval.
The Fulton County School System received approximately $18 million in the first round of CARES funding last summer. Those funds are expected to run out by the end of the fiscal year in June, with the second round of funds on deck.
“Fulton has been allocated an additional $75 million to be used by the end of the federal fiscal year in September 2022,” said Marvin Dereef, chief financial officer for Fulton Schools. “The Board of Education and superintendent are currently reviewing plans for the use of these funds.”
Congress has directed schools to spend at least 20 percent of the latest round of stimulus on plans to mitigate learning loss.
A Fulton Schools study has revealed significant learning loss among students occurred between January and August last year, despite them having spent only two months in virtual learning due to COVID.
Dereef said the district is analyzing data to determine the extent of learning loss over the first semester — August to January — in the current school year. Officials say they hope the updated figures will paint a more accurate picture of student performance under COVID disruption.
The Fulton School Board will hear the report in April, along with plans on how budget allocations will be directed toward learning loss measures.
“Federal CARES funds are intended to be supplemental and address needs caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” Dereef said. “The uses can [also] include mitigation efforts, like purchasing PPE for employees and students, and address revenue shortfalls.”
Despite the federal funds allocated for COVID relief, Dereef said significant budget concerns still exist. The decline in enrollment this year translates to the loss of millions of dollars in state funding next year, even if some students return to Fulton Schools in August.
Rising contributions to the teacher retirement system and the district’s “fair share” reduction in state funding will challenge the budget.
Dereef said no decision has been made on whether the millage rate will increase for property owners, or if staff will get raises beyond the $1,000 stipend already promised by Gov. Brian Kemp for teachers.
Fulton Schools will hold public hearings on the FY22 budget on May 4 and May 13.
Tracking federal stimulus funds in education
Recipient
CARES 1 (March 2020)
CARES 2 (Jan. 2021)
ARP (March 2021)
U.S. Total
$31 (billion)
$82 (billion)
$170 (billion)
K-12
$13
$54
$126
Higher Education
$14
$22
$40
Governors
$3
$4
$3
Georgia
$411 (million)
$1.7 billion
$3.4 billion (est.)
