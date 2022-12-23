Volunteers refurbish afterschool youth site

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Young Men’s Service League dedicated more than 400 hours of volunteer service to faith-based Sandy Springs Mission as part of the Service League’s Ultimate Gift program.
The Young Men’s Service League is a national nonprofit for teenage boys and their mothers. The four-year program provides volunteer opportunities that aim to benefit the local community. The group’s annual Ultimate Gift is a multi-day philanthropic event with a different partner every year.
For the 2022 Ultimate Gift, 130 members of the Sandy Springs Young Men’s Service League chapter worked with Sandy Springs Mission, an organization created in 1999 to support Latino youth through academic programming.
Throughout November the group worked with the mission and refurbished the nonprofit’s Lake Forest Elementary afterschool location at Mount Vernon Baptist Church during a three-hour workday.
Volunteers upgraded the playground, picnic area and general grounds. They also supplied an additional swing set, tether ball pole, bench and second playhouse.
“The playground is so important,” Sandy Springs Mission Executive Director Felix Lora said. “It’s the first thing our 60-plus elementary students from Lake Forest Elementary do when they arrive after school.”