‘System-wide failure’ creates water outage within Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Thousands of homes in Sandy Springs were left without water for more than 24 hours last week after a water line breach caused low water pressure and water boil advisories throughout the entire city.
The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management announced a water boil advisory for nearly all of Sandy Springs at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, so a transmission main breach near Riverside Road and Don White Memorial Park could be investigated.
Watershed Management officials discovered the water transmission line that feeds Sandy Springs water from the City of Johns Creek was breached at a point under the Chattahoochee River, which required divers to fix.
Ultimately the water line was repaired after an overnight lightning storm delay, and the advisory was lifted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Sampling conducted after the water line was fixed confirmed that there was no contamination of the system, water system officials said.
Speaking at the Sandy Springs City Council meeting June 20, Mayor Rusty Paul said city leaders were left flat-footed by this situation, which turned into a city-wide “water crisis,” due to a breakdown in communication between Atlanta officials, Sandy Springs officials and members of the public.
“I do want to apologize to our community,” Paul said. “We generally are pretty good at communicating during emergencies and I think we did okay at communicating but we didn't live up to our normal standards.”
Following this incident, Sandy Springs elected leaders met with city staff and Atlanta representatives to assess where things went wrong and how problems can be resolved better in the future.
“Tragically, this is the second time in about the last decade, where we had a system-wide failure that affected virtually all of the city,” Paul said.
At the city’s annual retreat held in January, Sandy Springs officials said that improving local water reliability would be one of their top priorities for 2023.
City Attorney Dan Lee said that since the city’s inception in 2005, it has purchased its water from the City of Atlanta, using various systems built by different developers over the years, including some installed when Sandy Springs was part of unincorporated Fulton County.
“When developers wanted to leave Atlanta and go to unincorporated Fulton County, Fulton County would not provide water, so Atlanta was the only source,” Lee said. “To their credit, they allowed developers to build out their system and turn it over to the city.”
This mish-mash infrastructure of the city’s water system has caused countless headaches, Lee said. Without intervention, the city could face massive problems.
But until now, Lee said officials in Atlanta and Fulton County have been unwilling to take up the city’s concerns about water delivery, leading to multiple lawsuits, arbitration and appeals to the Georgia Supreme Court.
“We've prevailed on all five actions to get to the point of letting our experts go examine the system of Atlanta,” he said.
That examination produced a 1,100-page report on the water system, showing Sandy Spring’s water actually comes from the City of Johns Creek and the system needs roughly $50 million in immediate repairs.
“There has been no real improvement to the water system in 50 years,” he said.
But under Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Lee said Atlanta officials have been open to new negotiations over the city’s water contract, and Sandy Springs leaders believe a positive resolution is on the horizon in the next year.
Paul said after meeting with Dickens on Tuesday, they feel as if they have reached a better understanding of how to communicate in the case of a water emergency.
“I also want to thank the mayor of Atlanta. The city manager and I went down and met with Mayor Dickens today, within 48 hours after the event to sit down and do some Monday morning quarterbacking,” he said. “So, if something like this happens again, we know who to call and they know who to call.”
In the future, Paul said that city residents should make sure they are signed up for Sandy Springs emergency alerts, which can be found by visiting sandyspringsga.gov/sandy-springs-alerts.