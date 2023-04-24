Shotgun shells recovered from Sandy Springs road

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — If you, or someone you know, misplaced a large amount of shotgun ammunition while driving through the Perimeter area recently, check the Sandy Springs Police Department’s lost and found.
Police say a “large amount” of 28 gauge shotgun shells were recovered after falling from the back of a vehicle onto the roadway at Hammond Drive and Peachtree Dunwoody Road April 19.
In a Facebook post, officials said they received multiple 911 calls from passing motorists about the spilled ammunition and officers responded quickly to clear the roadway.
From traffic cameras, police determined that the shotgun shells fell out of the back of an SUV, which was driving with its lift gate left open.
The vehicle’s owner was later identified and notified that the munitions are ready for pickup from Sandy Springs Police Department custody.
