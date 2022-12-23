Sandy Springs woman invents a recovery tool

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—When Dawn Clements was 23 years old and pregnant with her first child, she herniated five discs in her back. It’s a pain Clements remembers vividly decades later, and it’s what inspired her to invent the Fit Buddy.
The Fit Buddy looks unassuming. It’s curved, with a pointed edge on one side. Despite its simplicity, the fitness tool has over 20 applications for muscle tension, recovery, mobility and flexibility.
The packaging shows a few of the uses, like standing on the curved wood to stretch calf muscles or putting the point of the tool into the palm of the hand. Clements uses the Fit Buddy every day to massage her body.
After Clements herniated the discs in her back, she spent years looking for a solution. Surgery at the time was too high risk, and she got dismissed from physical therapy for not making progress. Clements then started looking at alternatives to traditional medicine.
It was years before Clements really improved. She credits her chiropractor, swimming and massage as helping her improve. Yet at 46 and 47, Clements re-herniated her back.
“I went to see this chiropractor, and he said, ‘You need to take a rock or as a stick that has a rounded end, and you need to just press it into you,” Clements said.
She also started going to Korean yoga, where she used a wooden tool in class to stretch out her muscles.
“I just thought it would be so cool if it was well designed because I would use it in classes, and I just loved it,” Clements said. “I thought I could design one that’s better, with a point to get into that area myself.”
Once she had the idea, Clements dove into meetings with chiropractors, physical therapists, personal trainers and doctors to figure out the best design and use for the tool. She wanted it to be as functional as possible
“It was going in finding more ways to use it, finding what they liked and didn’t like,” Clements said.
She would create prototypes with Styrofoam and shape it using a hot knife, going through numerous iterations of the tool before she settled on her favorite. She created the first official model in 2016 with a woodworker.
The result was lightweight wooden tool called the Fit Buddy, an easy to transport companion for any moment.
Creating the product was one thing, with multiple roadblocks and three different manufacturers. Clements had to learn how to manage production, quality control and the work of a new business.
Selling the product was a new challenge entirely.
Clements sold one of her first Fit Buddies to a friend on her tennis team, Alyson Rogers. They’ve been playing tennis together for close to 15 years, and Rogers went to the yoga classes where Clements got her inspiration.
“I mean it’s pretty amazing, honestly,” Rogers said. “I was proud of her and kind of admired her tenacity.”
Clements started taking her product anywhere she could, targeting people she knew dealt with pain and muscle tension.
“Before COVID-19, I would go into gyms and studios and I would have a banner and a mat,” Clements said. “I would also go to Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and corporate events.”
Clements said flight attendants were a major focus when she designed the product. She knew they dealt with stiff and sore muscles and wanted to ensure the Fit Buddy could fit easily in a carry-on.
She also wanted it to be accessible in exercise spaces. Clements eventually got her product into a gym used by players from the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. Soon enough, they started using her products.
Before the onset of COVID-19, Clements taught classes where she would demonstrate how to use the tool.
“It’s pretty awesome watching her get out there and telling people about it,” Rogers said.
Clements said even in casual interactions, she can tell when someone is an athlete or deals with chronic pain. She’ll strike up conversation to introduce the Fit Buddy to them.
“If people are professional athletes, a lot of it is in the way they carry their body and make eye contact,” Clements said.
With one athlete, after a brief conversation, he showed her even more ways to use the tool — something Clements said is a frequent occurrence.
“I’m an extrovert, and I love to talk to people,” Clements said. “I love to learn.”
Clements patented the design for the Fit Buddy in 2019, but she still works on the product.
“She’s still tweaking it along the way,” Rogers said.
Clements said she’s open to learning about new uses for the Fit Buddy. She’s also had to learn a lot about running a business. With a degree in communications, a lot of her education happened as she began her business, or with a women entrepreneur program she joined.
Now, decades after her herniated discs and years from the idea for the Fit Buddy, Clements said she has at least 1,000 Fit Buddies in circulation. It’s a number she only hopes will grow over time.
“I would love to get it into the gyms where the Atlanta Falcons or Hawks or working out,” Clements said, “to actually do a workshop with the athletes.”
Sitting in her office, Fit Buddy in hand, Clements reflected on what’s motivated her through the years of work.
“My father always said I was resourceful and tenacious,” Clements said. “I think that’s benefitted me because it’s ingrained in my mind that I’m resourceful and tenacious, and you have to be in business.”